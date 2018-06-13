Dajin Welcomes Dr. Christoph Wels to Their Technical Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC / June 13, 2018 - Dajin Resources Corp. ("Dajin") (TSX-V: DJI) (OTCQB: DJIFF) (Germany: C2U1) is pleased to announce that Dr. Christoph Wels, P.Geo., hydrogeologist, has been appointed to Dajin's Technical Advisory Board. Dr. Wels received his PhD from the University of British Columbia and has worked extensively in Latin American and Australia providing many aspects of hydrogeology over the more than 25 years of his professional career.

Dr. Wels is based in Vancouver and is a Principal at Robertson GeoConsultants Inc. (RGC). He has over 25 years of experience in the design and implementation of site investigations and the development of groundwater flow and solute transport models for the mining industry. Fluent in English, Spanish and German, Christoph has written over 30 technical papers on seepage and groundwater movement, contaminant transport, cover design and mine closure planning. He was the lead author for the British Columbia Ministry of Environment "Groundwater Modeling Guidelines for the Resource Industry".

Dajin's management is pleased to have Dr. Wels join their Technical Advisory Board as Dajin moves forward with their Lithium brine projects in the United States and Argentina. At their Teels Marsh valley project, Dajin is completing the building of roads and drill pads in preparation for exploration drilling later this year. Once drilling has commenced, Dr. Wels and other experts at RGC (a hydrogeology focused company) will be critical to understanding the potential resources that may be held within aquifers encountered below the valley surface.

About Dajin:

Dajin, through Dajin Resources S.A. ("Dajin S.A."), holds concessions or concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium, and Boron values. These concessions exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lake basins. In February 2018, Dajin announced the results of 25 shallow brine samples covering an area of 550 hectares (5.5 km2) in the northwestern corner of the 4,300-hectare (43 km2) San Jose/Navidad mina. Concentrations ranged from 281 mg/l to 1,353 mg/l, averaging 591 mg/l Lithium. Dajin S.A. is partnered with LSC Lithium Corp. who has agreed to spend $2,000,000 to earn a 51% interest in Dajin S.A.'s Lithium properties.

In the United States Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. Construction of drilling pads and roads is underway in anticipation of commencing a drill program later in the year. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp's first borax mine. Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 278 placer claims covering 5,591 acres (2,262 hectares) in the Alkali Lake valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley.

Brian Findlay Julie Hajduk

President & CEO Head of Corporate Development

