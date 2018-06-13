X-Terra Resources recovers over 70 pristine gold grains from Troilus till sample program

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 13, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2017 till sample program on its 100% owned Troilus East property, located 1.5 kilometres from the former-operating Troilus mine site in the region of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

The till sample program was carried out by IOS Geoservices of Chicoutimi, Québec, a well-known specialist in glacial till sampling, processing and interpretation of surficial geological processes. While the results were anticipated to arrive at the beginning of 2018, delays forced the 78 till samples to be analyzed at a later date.

All samples were submitted for analysis using ARTGold: Advanced Recovery Technology for Gold (an exclusive technology for the recuperation of gold grains in till). A total of 72 of 78 samples have tested positive for gold grains, using both visual evaluation and the ARTGold recovery technology. The gold grain count varied from one (1) gold grain up to 13 gold grains per 10 kilogram sample for a total of 283 gold grains. The gold grains were extracted, and their dimensions measured and classified as "pristine", "modified", or "reshaped" to estimate the distance the gold grains travelled from their potential bedrock source.

A total of 71 gold grains have been classified as pristine meaning that the location of the till samples in which such gold grains have been recuperated are most likely located less than 500 metres from the source of the gold sample. Further, 181 gold grains have been classified as modified, indicating that the gold grain is slightly reshaped, indicating that they could be within 1,000 metres of their original source. And the remaining 31 gold grains have been classified as reshaped meaning they are most likely to be more than 1,000 metres from the source of the gold sample.

(Figure 1 attached) highlights the location of the gold grains in till throughout the Troilus East property.

Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra Resources states, "We are extremely happy with the amount of pristine gold grains obtained. It highlights that the ground in the Troilus mining camp is fertile with gold and the potential for additional discoveries remains positive". "We are also pleased to see that Troilus Gold Corp. recently completed a $15.75 million dollar financing to continue their exploration efforts to restart the former Troilus mine" (See Troilus Gold press release dated, June 5, 2018).

The Corporation is now in the planning stages of a follow up till sample program which will reduce the spacing between samples taken in an effort to identify a more detailed gold dispersal train.

Jeannot Theberge, P.Geo, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

