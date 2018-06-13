Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Everton Announces Extension of Warrants (Correction)

15:06 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Ottawa, Ontario / June 13, 2018 - Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Company") (TSX-V:EVR) wishes to make a correction to its news release of June 11, 2018, the warrants expiring dates are June 24, 2018 and July 14, 2018.

Pending TSX Venture Exchange's approval, these 5,235,000 warrants at a price at $0.07 will be extended to July 14, 2020.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corp. (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit.

For further information on Everton Resources Inc., please visit

www.evertonresources.com.

Everton Resources Inc.

Andre Audet

Chairman and CEO

Tel.: 613-241-2332

Fax: 613-422-0773

andre@evertonresources.com

www.evertonresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


