Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

16:50 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Newfoundland, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the private placement ('Private Placement') previously announced by way of news release on 22 May 2018 of an aggregate of 44,400,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ('Private Placement Shares') with Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp, acting in its capacity as discretionary asset manager for certain funds managed by it ('LO Managed Funds'). Pursuant to the final tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has issued 19,400,000 Private Placement Shares to LO Managed Funds at a price of £0.05 per Private Placement Share for an aggregate subscription price of £970,000 and such Private Placement Shares have been admitted to trading on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company previously issued 25,000,000 Private Placement Shares to LO Managed Funds on the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement as announced by way of a news release dated 25 May 2015.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3116R_1-2018-6-13.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA

President and CEO

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: 709-800-1929

Fax No: 709-800-1921

Peter Mercer

Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700

Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719

Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)

Investor Relations

David Porter, Peter Malovany

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Nicole Marchand Investor Relations

Tel No: 416- 428-3533

Nicole@nm-ir.com

Website: www.ramblermines.com 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX Venture:RAB, AIM:RMM, OTC Pink:RBMTF, FWB:51R)

To follow Rambler Metals and Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire.

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.ramblermines.com


