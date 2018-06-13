Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Newfoundland, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the private placement ('Private Placement') previously announced by way of news release on 22 May 2018 of an aggregate of 44,400,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ('Private Placement Shares') with Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp, acting in its capacity as discretionary asset manager for certain funds managed by it ('LO Managed Funds'). Pursuant to the final tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has issued 19,400,000 Private Placement Shares to LO Managed Funds at a price of £0.05 per Private Placement Share for an aggregate subscription price of £970,000 and such Private Placement Shares have been admitted to trading on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company previously issued 25,000,000 Private Placement Shares to LO Managed Funds on the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement as announced by way of a news release dated 25 May 2015.

