Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: TR-1 - Notification of Major Holdings
Newfoundland, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining PLC - (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
London, United-Kingdom
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group.
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
12/06/2018
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
13/06/2018
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
11.56%
|
11.56%
|
659,139,702
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
6.14%
|
6.14%
Source: Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX Venture:RAB, AIM:RMM, OTC Pink:RBMTF, FWB:51R)
