Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: TR-1 - Notification of Major Holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Rambler Metals and Mining PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United-Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group. City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/06/2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13/06/2018 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.56% 11.56% 659,139,702 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.14% 6.14%

Source: Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX Venture:RAB, AIM:RMM, OTC Pink:RBMTF, FWB:51R)

