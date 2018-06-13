Jourdan Resources Announces AGM Results and Stock Option Grants

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Jourdan Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V: JOR) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") have voted today at the annual and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in favour of all matters put to Shareholders at the Meeting.

In addition, the board of directors of the Corporation granted 2,450,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options will have a term of 5 years, expiring on June 12, 2023. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Share") in the Corporation at a price of $0.08. All options issued will be subject to a four month hold.

Lastly, further to its June 12, 2018 press release, the Corporation omitted to mention that a $750 finder was paid pursuant to the Offering, and inadvertently indicated that it issued 8,870,000 FT Shares instead of 8,870,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") of the Corporation at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consisted of one common shares issued on a "CEE flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until June 12, 2020.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX Venture Exchange and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties in lithium. The company's properties are primarily in spodumene bearing pegmatite rich La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

