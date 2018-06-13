Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Sherritt Announces Voting Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

13.06.2018  |  Business Wire

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) announced voting results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 164,326,923 common shares or 41.37% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.”

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the eight director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2018 AGM were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company:

Total Votes

Total Votes

Nominee

For

% for

Withheld

 % Withheld
Timothy Baker 147,780,259 92.10% 2,673,923 7.90%
Maryse Belanger 151,309,454 94.30% 9,144,728 5.70%
R. Peter Gillin 145,956,166 90.96% 14,498,016 9.04%
Sir Richard Lapthorne 145,442,732 90.64% 15,011,450 9.36%
Adrian Loader 145,444,858 90.65% 15,009,324 9.35%
Lisa Pankratz 146,399,645 91.24% 14,054,537 8.76%
David V. Pathe 145,899,536 90.93% 14,554,646 9.07%
John Warwick 145,769,816 90.85% 14,684,366 7.90%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.



Contact

Sherritt International Corporation
Joe Racanelli, 416-935-2457
Director of Investor Relations
Toll-Free: 1-800-704-6698
investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com


