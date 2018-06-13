VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.
Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:
Date:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Time:
10:00 a.m. (PT)
Toll Free (US and Canada):
1-800-355-4959
Outside US and Canada:
1-416-340-2216
A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.
The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:
Toll Free (US and Canada):
1-800-408-3053
Outside US and Canada:
1-905-694-9451
Replay end date:
Aug 26, 2018
Replay Passcode:
4818060#
About Goldcorp
Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.
For further information please contact:
INVESTOR CONTACT
MEDIA CONTACT:
Shawn Campbell
Christine Marks
Director, Investor Relations
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: (800) 567-6223
Telephone: (604) 696-3050
E-mail: info@goldcorp.com
E-mail: media@goldcorp.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldcorp-to-release-2018-second-quarter-results-on-july-25th-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-26th-300665934.html
