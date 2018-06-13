VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:

Date: Thursday, July 26, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. (PT) Toll Free (US and Canada): 1-800-355-4959 Outside US and Canada: 1-416-340-2216

A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.

The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:

Toll Free (US and Canada): 1-800-408-3053 Outside US and Canada: 1-905-694-9451 Replay end date: Aug 26, 2018 Replay Passcode: 4818060#

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

For further information please contact:

INVESTOR CONTACT MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn Campbell Christine Marks Director, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications Telephone: (800) 567-6223 Telephone: (604) 696-3050 E-mail: info@goldcorp.com E-mail: media@goldcorp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldcorp-to-release-2018-second-quarter-results-on-july-25th-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-26th-300665934.html

SOURCE Goldcorp Inc.