Goldcorp to Release 2018 Second Quarter Results on July 25th; Conference Call and Webcast on July 26th

13.06.2018  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:

Date:

Thursday, July 26, 2018

Time:

10:00 a.m. (PT)

Toll Free (US and Canada):       

1-800-355-4959

Outside US and Canada:

1-416-340-2216

 

A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.

The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:

Toll Free (US and Canada):       

1-800-408-3053

Outside US and Canada:

1-905-694-9451

Replay end date:

Aug 26, 2018

Replay Passcode:

4818060#

 

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

For further information please contact:

INVESTOR CONTACT

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shawn Campbell

Christine Marks

Director, Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: (800) 567-6223                    

Telephone: (604) 696-3050

E-mail: info@goldcorp.com

E-mail: media@goldcorp.com

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldcorp-to-release-2018-second-quarter-results-on-july-25th-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-26th-300665934.html

SOURCE Goldcorp Inc.


Goldcorp Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.goldcorp.com


