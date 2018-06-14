Rubicon Minerals Announces Results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Filing of the Technical Report for the Phoenix Gold Project

TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF

TORONTO, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX: RMX) (OTCQX: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario.

The voting at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands and all resolutions were approved. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the election of the directors is set out as below. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 3, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company.

Julian Kemp 50,146,418 99.97% 13,023 0.03% Sasha Bukacheva 50,146,384 99.97% 13,057 0.03% Daniel Burns 50,146,910 99.98% 12,531 0.02% Peter Jones 50,146,910 99.98% 12,531 0.02% George Ogilvie 50,147,052 99.98% 12,389 0.02% David Palmer 49,670,992 99.03% 488,449 0.97%

In addition, shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the number of directors to be set at six.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Phoenix Gold Project

Rubicon announces the filing of a technical report for the Phoenix Gold Project, including the F2 Gold Deposit, located in Red Lake, Ontario, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report, effective June 13, 2018, was prepared by Golder Associates Ltd. and T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., which are two consulting firms independent of Rubicon. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR pursuant to the press release of Rubicon dated April 30, 2018 announcing the results of an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the F2 Gold Deposit. A copy of the Technical Report can be viewed online under Rubicon's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corp. is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls over 285 square kilometres of prime exploration ground in Red Lake and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

