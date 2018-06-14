Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Kurnalpi Nickel Project Update

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (ASX:MTH) advises that it has received formal notification from Chesser Resources Ltd. ("Chesser") (ASX:CHZ) that it intends to withdraw from an existing Farm-In Agreement (effective date - 11 July 2018) on selected tenements at Mithril's Kurnalpi Nickel Project (located 70 kms north east of Kalgoorlie, WA - see Figures 1 and 2 in link below).- Mithril to have 100% management of the entire project following notification from Farm-in partner that it intends to withdraw from an existing agreement over selected tenements- Kurnalpi contains over 7 kilometres of a poorly - explored nickel sulphide - bearing ultramafic with drilling and EM geophysics scheduled to commence late June 2018 / early July 2018From the effective date, Mithril will have 100% management of the entire project which includes over 7 kilometres of a poorly-explored nickel sulphide-bearing ultramafic unit.Mithril is planning to recommence nickel exploration over the ultramafic in late June / early July 2018.A Reverse Circulation drilling program (as an initial test of a newly identified off hole EM conductor lying adjacent to nickel sulphide mineralisation) and EM geophysics (to define further drill targets along strike from the EM conductor) are planned (see Figure 3 and ASX Announcement dated 30 May 2018).Mithril looks forward to updating the market when this work commences.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E2R15I6X





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits. Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia. The Company is also exploring South Australia's far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..





