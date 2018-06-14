Emmerson Resources Limited: NSW Exploration Update Presentation
01:48 Uhr | ABN Newswire
Perth - Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) (ERM) provides the opportunity to view a video interview by ProactiveInvestors Stocktube with Rob Bills, Managing Director.
To view, please copy the following details into your web browser:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5822ZI2M
About Emmerson Resources Limited:
Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is an ASX listed gold resource company that recently (July, 2014) secured a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).
- Has an aggressive exploration program and dominant position in the world class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.
- Is applying new exploration concepts and technologies to unlock the next generation of gold and copper deposits.
- Owns the only carbon-in-pulp gold plant in the region.
- Has an experienced Board and Management team.
For further information, please contact:
Emmerson Resources Ltd.
Rob Bills Managing Director and CEO
E: rbills@emmersonresources.com.au
T: +61-8-9381-7838
www.emmersonresources.com.au
Media enquiries Michael Vaughan
Fivemark Partners
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
T: +61-422-602-720
