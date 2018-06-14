Step Out Drilling Connects Adriana and Katty Zones

TSX Venture Symbol: COR

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Camino Minerals Corp. ("Camino" or the "Company") (TSX: COR) is pleased to report results for the final three step out diamond drill holes completed on the Katty Zone ("Katty") and Adriana Zone ("Adriana") at its Los Chapitos copper project ("Chapitos"), located in southern Peru. This drilling has now shown that Katty and Adriana are related and form a single system that is over 1,500 meters long. These zones are part of the larger Diva Structural system which has been traced on surface for over six kilometers.

Selected drill highlights are:

DCH-064 intersected 0.74% Cu over 12.50 meters, including 1.26% Cu over 3.00 meters;

DCH-065 intersected 1.34% Cu over 7.60 meters, including 2.02% Cu over 4.50 meters.

Holes DCH-063 and DCH-064 were drilled as step out holes in Katty testing the thickness of the high grade copper oxide mineralization found near the collars of the 2017 drilling. Both holes intersected mineralization starting from surface and showed that the Katty mineralization is associated with a structure which is parallel to the Diva Structure. As with Adriana, the mineralization at Katty is both structurally controlled and extends locally into the surrounding volcanics. It is relatively shallow and currently measures over 200 meters long, up to 40 meters wide, and over 150 meters deep. Interpretation using the ground magnetic survey shows that this structure forms the northern limit of Adriana and may extend much further to the southeast and the northwest.

Hole DCH-065 tested beneath hole DCH-058, both of which are located 100 meters northwest of last year's drilling. The high grade copper mineralization DCH-065 is interpreted to be related to a mineralized splay extending from the Diva Structure at depth. This drilling confirms that Adriana remains open to the northwest where it dives under barren cap rock. Results from the soil geochemistry survey indicates potential for the zone to continue another 300 to 500 meters to the northwest.

Kenneth McNaughton, President and CEO, said, "Our work to date has shown that Chapitos was likely formed under the same conditions as Mina Justa which is located 100 kilometers to the northwest. We are observing the same multiple episodes of alteration, a complex structural history, and copper mineralization being introduced on a regional scale. The fact that both Adriana and Katty have very little surface exposure suggests that any one of the numerous anomalies being defined by the ongoing soil geochemical program has potential to host other significant deposits of copper mineralization. Our prospecting and geochemical studies are focused on the definition of new target areas and will continue over the next couple of months. "

Field crews have started work on the regional soil sampling program and have completed over 75 line kilometers of sampling to date. Analysis is being done on site using a portable XRF, with about 5% of the samples also being sent to the lab for subsequent ICP confirmation analysis. The results for this work will be reported when the program has been completed.

Kenneth C. McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., is the Qualified Person (QP) responsible for the Chapitos project.

Updated drill sections and a 3D video of the Adriana and Katty geology solids can be found on the company website at www.caminominerals.com.

Table 1: Selected Diamond Drill Results, (1,2)

Hole Number Pad # Dip/Azimuth (degrees) From (meters) To (meters) Interval

(meters) Total

Copper

(%) Soluble

Copper

(%) Katty Zone DCH-063 Kat - 3 2.50 13.30 10.80 0.80 0.71 Incl. -45/218 2.50 7.00 4.50 1.35 1.24













DCH-064 Kat – 3 1.30 13.80 12.50 0.74 0.70 Incl. -60/218 1.30 4.30 3.00 1.26 1.24













Adriana Zone DCH-065 Pad - 5 49.00 56.60 7.60 1.34 1.19 Incl. -82.5/220 50.50 55.00 4.50 2.02 1.86



250.00 254.50 4.50 0.42 0.02















(1) True thickness to be determined. (2) All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Lima, Peru. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and select samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 1% copper were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP finish. Mineralized samples were analyzed for soluble copper by sequential leaching where they are first agitated at room temperature in a 5% sulphuric acid solution with the copper content measured by AA. The tails from the acid leach are then agitated in a 10% sodium cyanide solution with an AA finish to determine the amount of copper contained in secondary sulphides such as chalcocite and bornite. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Chemex in Lima, Peru.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

