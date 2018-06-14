Standard Lithium Commissions Hunt Guillot & Associates LLC for Engineering Services for Arkansas Pilot Plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SLL) (FRA:S5L) is pleased to announce that they have engaged Hunt Guillot & Associates LLC (HGA) of Ruston, Louisiana, to provide engineering services for site preparation, utility connections and brine supply/disposal pipeline connections at the Company's Pilot Plant site location in El Dorado, Southern Arkansas. HGA experts are very familiar with the plant location, and their scope of work includes geotechnical investigations and civil infrastructure required to site the pilot plant modules; design and tendering of any structures required to house and protect the pilot plant infrastructure; all utility and brine pipeline interconnections; and pilot plant installation.

Dr. Andy Robinson, COO and President of Standard Lithium commented, "Our engagement of HGA is another key step accomplished in our goal to installing our full-scale, continuous Pilot Plant. The location that has been selected for installation is ideal; utility and brine pipeline connections are immediately adjacent, and we expect that with HGA's extensive experience in the region, installation of the pilot plant will be a relatively straightforward process. Our process engineering team is now full-swing in the design phase for the pilot and we look forward to observing the build-out of all the pilot plant modules over the second half of 2018."

Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium commented, "With the engagement of HGA to provide site engineering services, we demonstrate the continued execution of our development strategy. There are many companies pursuing and proposing extraction technologies and process developments to unlock lithium resources. We stand apart from the crowd, and have secured brine projects with permitted, producing operators, have signed contracts to build and install our demonstration plant in Southern Arkansas, and we are well funded to meet our development timelines."

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale brownfield domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills and modern brine processing technologies. The Company's flagship project is in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of commercial viability of lithium extraction from 150,000+ acres of permitted brine operations and also the resource development of 30,000+ acres of separate brine leases, both located in the Smackover Formation. It is also engaged in the exploration and resource development of approximately 45,000 acres at the Bristol and Cadiz Dry Lake Lithium Projects located in the Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County, California. All of Standard Lithium's Project areas have significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and already permitted brine extraction and processing operations.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

About HGA

HGA is a leading multi-disciplined project management and engineering services company providing professional services to the oil and gas, chemicals, refining, manufacturing and utilities industries. The company's 450-plus employees work in thirteen locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, New York, and Alabama delivering the best solutions to its customers.

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Readers are cautioned that a "Qualified Person" (as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) has not done sufficient work to specify any mineral resource or reserve on the Properties.