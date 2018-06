Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek releases results from initial production

Deutsche Rohstoff: Cub Creek releases results from initial production

Mannheim/Denver. Cub Creek Energy (CCE) today published the production results for new wells which commenced production from the company's Litzenberger pad at the end of April. During the first 30 days of stable production the pad produced 5.632 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) or 352 BOEPD per well, thereof 4.704 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) or 294 BOPD per well. The production comes from 16 wells with one mile lateral length. CCE's average working interest in these wells amounts to approximately 86%.

Mannheim, 14 June 2018

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact:

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Thomas Gutschlag

Tel. +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de