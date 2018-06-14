Adamera Releases Exploration Video Ahead of June Drilling Program

Vancouver, British Columbia / June 14, 2018 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ, OTC: DDNFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its first exploration video, now available on the Company's website (www.adamera.com/investors/media)

In the video President and CEO Mark Kolebaba introduces Adamera's exploration success to date and his plans to expand on recent discoveries in the upcoming drill program.

Martin St. Pierre P.Geophysics, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed the data associated with the projects.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Tel: (604) 689-2010 Fax: (604) 484-7143

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy

of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements

relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.