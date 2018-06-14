Aurania Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all resolutions at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") which was held on June 13, 2018, including the appointment of a new director, Mr. Alfred Lenarciak.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of auditors, election of directors, the Company's incentive stock option plan and restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"), and an amendment to the Company's Bye-Laws. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting which is dated April 30, 2018 and posted on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website http://www.aurania.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

On June 1, 2018, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $2.00 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $3.00 for a period of 18 months following closing of the Offering. The Offering includes an over-allotment option, allowing Aurania to issue up to an additional 500,000 Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

There has been strong interest in the private placement which is reaching capacity, and investors interested in participating should register their interest via the link on the Company's website http://www.aurania.com/investors/private-placement/ at their earliest convenience.

The online subscription process is working well, and funds are being successfully received into an escrow account via credit card — a first for the Company. It is important to note that the Company is making the placement available to eligible existing shareholders, irrespective of whether they are accredited investors, through the "Existing Shareholder Exemption" that applies in Canada and elsewhere. If the Offering is over-subscribed, it is possible that a shareholder's subscription may not be accepted by the Company even though it is received.

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities — Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

