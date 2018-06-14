Dynacor Produces 6,902 oz of Gold in May 2018

MONTREAL, Quebec, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report its May 2018 gold production.



In May 2018, the Corporation produced 6,902 ounces of gold (6,205 ounces in May 2017) at its Veta Dorada plant which is similar to the production in the previous month (see Figure 1). During the month of May 7,985 metric tonnes of mineralized material were processed (6.4 % above the forecast of 7,500 MT). Gold grades of the purchased and processed material were less than anticipated resulting in a lower gold production.

During the first five months of 2018 the Veta Dorada plant processed 36,298 metric tonnes (MT) of material compared to 27,095 MT in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 34% and confirms the efforts underway to increase the processing volume each month.

The Corporation is continuing to ramp up production on its way to its annual production guidance of 90-94,000 ounces.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

