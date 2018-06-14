Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Dynacor Produces 6,902 oz of Gold in May 2018

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Quebec, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report its May 2018 gold production.

Monthly production at the Veta Dorada plant in 2018


In May 2018, the Corporation produced 6,902 ounces of gold (6,205 ounces in May 2017) at its Veta Dorada plant which is similar to the production in the previous month (see Figure 1). During the month of May 7,985 metric tonnes of mineralized material were processed (6.4 % above the forecast of 7,500 MT). Gold grades of the purchased and processed material were less than anticipated resulting in a lower gold production.

During the first five months of 2018 the Veta Dorada plant processed 36,298 metric tonnes (MT) of material compared to 27,095 MT in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 34% and confirms the efforts underway to increase the processing volume each month.

The Corporation is continuing to ramp up production on its way to its annual production guidance of 90-94,000 ounces.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ef7a848-6120-4524-8b38-6e07b36a24c6

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

Shares outstanding: 39,731,444

For more information, please contact: Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Jean Martineau
President and CEO
#1105, 625 René-Lévesque Blvd.
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
Montreal, Quebec H3B 1R2
T: 514-393-9000 ext. 228		 Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Investor Relations
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
T: 604.492.0099 | M: 604.562.1348
E: nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

