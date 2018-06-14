Blog Exposure - Cleveland-Cliffs Divests its Australian Iron Ore Business to Mineral Resources

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2018 / If you want access to our free research report on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF), all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=CLF as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On June 12, 2018, the Company disclosed that it has signed an agreement with Australian mining services Company, Mineral Resources Ltd., to divest substantially all of the assets of its Australian Iron Ore business. The financial details and other terms of the divestment were not disclosed. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Details of the Divestiture

Cleveland-Cliffs' divested Australian Iron Ore business includes mining tenements, mine facility assets, port assets, and the benefit of certain contracts. Cleveland-Cliffs has negotiated and reached a settlement with certain third parties and Mineral Resources has agreed to assume certain obligations of the Company. This will allow the Company to reduce its cost of divestment by approximately $65 million to $75 million.

The deal is expected to close before the end of Q2 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of closing conditions. The Western Australian government has also approved the deal.

The deal is in-line with the Company's strategy of focusing on its US-based iron ore business while exiting from the iron ore business operations in Australia.

Commenting on the divestment, Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cleveland-Cliffs, said:

"The sale of these assets to Mineral Resources marks Cliffs' exit from the Australian iron ore business and represents the final step in the implementation of our US iron ore-centric strategy. We are pleased to have reached agreement on a transaction that not only brings real value to Cliffs shareholders, but also represents the potential for continued job opportunities for employees in Western Australia who would be impacted by the pending closure of the Koolyanobbing complex."

Cleveland-Cliffs' Asia/Pacific Business

The Company's Western Australia iron ore operations consist of the wholly-owned Koolyanobbing complex, which includes the operating deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, and Mount Jackson. The Company caters to the Asian iron ore markets from these operations and provides direct-shipped fines and lump ore. The Company crushes and blends the ore at a plant located at the Koolyanobbing operations, which is then transported by rail for shipment from the port of Esperance.

About Mineral Resources Ltd

Applecross, Western Australia-based Mineral Resources is a leading industry specialist in mining services and its associated commodity production operations. Mineral Resources and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of general mine services, contract crushing, infrastructure provision, and the recovery of base metals concentrate for exports. It also provides long-term contract services to Australia's top mining Companies.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland, Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs was founded in 1847 and is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining Company and operator in the US. It completed 170 years of operations in 2017. It is a major supplier of pellets for the production of iron and steel in the US, and holds the top position as the largest iron ore producer of pellets in North America. The Company's four mines and pellet plants are all located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company is also planning to produce Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI), for which it is currently developing a plant in Toledo, Ohio. The Company expects to be the sole producer of HBI in the Great Lakes region by 2020. Cleveland-Cliffs' consolidated revenues were $2.3 billion for FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

June 13, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Cleveland-Cliffs' stock slightly fell 0.68%, ending the trading session at $8.79.

Volume traded for the day: 14.41 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 9.87 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month – up 4.89%; previous three-month period – up 22.94%; past twelve-month period – up 41.09%; and year-to-date - up 21.91%

After yesterday's close, Cleveland-Cliffs' market cap was at $2.66 billion.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

