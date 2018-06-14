Radisson discovers multiple Gold intersects 95 meters below and 50 meters east of widest and deepest intercept on the Vintage Zone

Press release highlights:



The exploration drill holes published were completed north of current resources (See March 20 th , 2018 press release) and north of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break.



, 2018 press release) and north of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break. Hole OB-17-78 published aimed the vertical and lateral extension of the deepest drill hole completed on the Vintage Zone (OB-17-49), which intersected 6.9 g/t Au over 4 m in a sulphides rich Banded Iron Formation (10% pyrite and 10% pyrrhotite). (See figure 1 and figure 2)



Hole OB-17-78 intersected multiple gold values including 3.2 g/t Au over 1.5 meters 95 meters down-dip and 50 meters east of hole OB-17-49.



Results from 7 drill holes completed south of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break are pending;

4 holes were completed on the F Zone, located west of current resources area 3 short holes were completed in vertical extension of the enrichment vector defined in the heart of current resources on 36E area (See figure 2 and figure 3)



ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RDS) (OTC:RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce final results from the 6 000 meters exploration drilling program completed on the Vintage Zone of O’Brien gold project. The project is located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (“L-L-C”) halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or, two renowned mining towns in the province of Quebec, Canada.

The 2 exploration drill holes published targeted the vertical and lateral extension of the widest and deepest intercept published to date on the Vintage Zone located north of the L-L-C. Multiple gold intersects in association with quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets with pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralisation, hosted in Cadillac graywacke and polymictic conglomerate were identified. Veins and veinlets are generally concordant, and sometimes discordant to local deformation.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: “Results obtained from the exploration program completed on the Vintage Zone continues to highlight the strong exploration potential lying north of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break at the O’Brien gold project. We should note that the bulk of current resources at O’Brien are located a few meters south of the L-L-C, in the Piche volcanic group. Our team is currently building a litho-structural model in order to establish new drilling targets on the Vintage Zone, F Zone and O’Brien West, a sector that hasn’t been explored recently. The overall project being open at depth, drilling targets have also been established below the 500 m level in down-dip of current resources on 36E and Kewagama areas”.

Drilling results summary on the Vintage Zone

Drill hole From To Length Grade (g/t) Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au OB-17-75 492.5 493.2 0.7 5.4 Cadillac Conglomerate OB-17-78 498.6 505.0 6.4 1.8 Cadillac Graywacke Including 498.6 499.8 1.2 2.2 Cadillac Graywacke and 502.8 505.5 2.2 3.4 Cadillac Graywacke OB-17-78 530.0 532.4 2.4 2.3 Cadillac Graywacke OB-17-78 729.4 730.9 1.5 3.2 Cadillac Graywacke

Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width are estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

Vintage zone exploration program

The Vintage zone is a parallel zone of the O’Brien project located approximately 85 meters north of the Cadillac Break in the Cadillac Group of meta-sediments comprising sequence of polymictic conglomerate, banded iron formation (BIF) and Graywacke. A few mineralized zones intercepted on Vintage were included in the latest resource estimate. In parallel, the bulk of current resources on 36E and Kewagama zones are located in the Piche Group, south of the Cadillac Break. Due to their proximity all zones could eventually be accessed via same mining infrastructures.

Drilling results obtained up to date, allowed Radisson to denote that the Vintage zone remains open at depth and laterally. The ongoing review of historical and recent holes will be used to complete the litho-structural model of the area.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Catherine Jalbert, P. Geo, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O’Brien project, cut by the regional Cadillac Break, is Radisson’s flagship asset. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

