Sunvest Minerals Corp.: LWIR Survey Results on the Clone Property

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Sunvest Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: SSS) ("Sunvest Minerals" or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of a long-wave infrared survey (LWIR) over its Clone Project, located 20 kilometres southeast of Stewart in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The LWIR data and initial interpretation was conducted by DIRT Exploration (“DIRT”), of Cape Town, South Africa. A cloud-free Aster summer scene from 18 July 2016 was acquired by DIRT. The interpretation was further refined by Company geologists and geological advisors familiar with the Clone database.

Highlights of the LWIR survey include:

Gold mineralization at Clone is associated with hematite and sulphide structures. “Hematite and Alunite KAl3(SO4)2(OH)6, produced by the weathering of sulphide-bearing felsic rocks, have distinct LWIR fingerprints and may be mapped along with other associated minerals such as calcite and chlorite.” (DIRT, 2018).

A large anomaly interpreted as related to alunite alteration is located on the newly staked claims approximately 900 meters southwest of the Glory Minfile prospect. A grab sample from a quartz vein on the Glory prospected assayed 1.15 per cent copper (% Cu), 24.2 grams per tonne silver (Ag g/t) and 0.38 gram per tonne gold (Au g/t) (Assessment Report 24745). This will be a high priority target for further investigation in the summer field program.

Another large anomaly interpreted as alunite alteration, covering approximately 50% of claim CloneSE 1 (272 ha), is located approximately 3.6 kilometers south of the Clone Main Zone. It trends off the property to the southwest, which has recently been staked by the Company.

An anomaly interpreted as attributed hematite alteration is located approximately 1.4 km north-west of the Clone Main Zone and extends in a southwesterly direction for over 5.4 kilometers.

The LIWR survey also distinguishes ice cover, and in the Port 19 prospect area, there has been significant receding of the glaciers, representing a highly prospective target. Previous (1994, Assessment Report 23986) quartz-sulphide veins were mapped with the sulphides comprising pyrite and arsenopyrite. Four samples over 40 meters strike length returned an average of 6.03 g/t Au and 14.7 g/t Ag. In total 17 samples were taken in 1994 with average grade of 2.99 g/t Au and a range from 0.05 g/t to 10.66 g/t Au. Much of the sampling was at the ice line in 1994. Additional prospecting, mapping and sampling is warranted, and represents a high priority target for 2018 field season.

Information on LWIR (DIRT)

“The LWIR camera of the Aster satellite images five bands of reflected thermal energy between 8.3 and 11.3 microns at 90 m spatial resolution. Separating solar reflection effects from rock emissivity opens up the possibility of achieving penetration through moderate vegetation such as lichen and transported cover, resulting in emissivity being a potentially useful reconnaissance tool for gold exploration in remote, snowbound terrains as glaciers retreat.”

"The LWIR survey has expanded the prospective targets on the Clone property," stated chief executive officer, Mike England. "We are looking forward to ground-truthing the numerous new targets this summer with geological mapping, prospecting and sampling."

Ed Kruchkowski, PGeo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release as they pertain to the Clone property.

