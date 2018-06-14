Thor Explorations Announces Positive Drill Results at Its Douta Gold Project, Senegal, Confirming Continuous Mineralisation Over 3km Strike

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from its first set of drill results from its ongoing 8,000 metre RC drill program (“The 2018 RC Program”) on its Douta Gold Project in south-east Senegal.

Highlights

Near-surface gold mineralisation

Continuous mineralisation down dip and over a 3km strike

Open-ended on strike and at depth

Significant intersections:

• 9 metres at 1.84 g/tAu

• 3 metres at 13.2 g/tAu

• 7 metres at 2.3 g/tAu

• 4 metres at 3.0g/tAu

• 10 metres at 1.86g/tAu

The 2018 RC Program has been designed to test the extension of the mineralization zone previously delineated by the 2017 RC Drilling Program. The results have confirmed continuous mineralisation both down dip and along strike for 3km. The mineralisation zone remains open-ended on strike and down dip.

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/502e5e72-6de3-492a-8964-a8e1840f9655

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated "These results confirm management’s assessment of the prospectivity of Thor’s Douta Project and builds on our 2017 exploration success. Notably, the results are comparable with other major deposits in the region which raises the potential of a discovery emerging at a significant scale. Thor is looking forward to announcing the remaining results from the current program in July and assessing mineral resource potential.”

The Douta Gold Project, Senegal (“Douta”) is located in the prospective, gold-endowed Birimian Greenstone belt in south east Senegal, West Africa. Douta lies within 5 kilometres of Randgold’s 3.6Moz Massawa resource. Gold mineralisation at Douta is considered to be controlled by the Main Transcurrent Shear Zone (MTZ), a regionally significant crustal structure (refer to Figure 3).

To date, diamond and RC drilling have been used to delineate gold mineralisation at the Douta Project in Senegal. A total of 13 diamond holes for 1,531m and 24 RC drillholes for 2,000m were completed over the Makosa Prospect and 7,800m of the planned 8,000m have been completed in the 2018 RC Program over a strike length of approximately 2.2km (refer to Figures 1, 2).

The Makosa discovery is the first of several significant exploration targets to be drilled by Thor within the Douta Gold Project and further exploration is planned to refine drill targets along strike from Makosa (refer to Figure 6).

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b511513-ac29-4d4e-a244-c2850d5a96d3

The remaining drill holes will infill the 2017 RC drill program and also test the mineralisation in this area at depth.



Table 1: Significant Intersections, Douta Project, June 2018

HOLE ID Easting Northing RL Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Average

Grade

(Aug/t) DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 120 129 9 8 1.84 includes 127 129 2 2 5.39 DTRC034 175916 1436625 182 66 130 -50 0 10 10 9 1.86 DTRC035 175890 1436652 181 162 130 -50 33 36 3 3 13.21 DTRC036 175949 1436661 178 100 130 -50 0 15 15 13 1.32 DTRC043 176077 1436912 182 162 130 -50 50 59 8 7 1.72 includes 50 55 5 4 2.54 DTRC046 176267 1437106 188 78 130 -50 16 38 22 19 1.12 DTRC047 176217 1437162 187 168 130 -50 116 123 7 6 2.31 includes 116 122 6 5 2.58 DTRC050 176400 1437252 191 120 130 -50 20 24 4 3 2.99 DTRC053 176562 1437521 194 132 130 -50 65 80 15 13 1.41 DTRC065 176882 1437905 197 124 130 -50 7 21 14 12 1.14

Notes:

Intersections and grades calculated at 0.5g/tAu cut off, 2m maximum internal dilution

Included intervals calculated at 1.0g/tAu cut off with maximum 2m internal dilution

Complete set of results are included in Appendix I

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb7c1145-6290-473d-b42b-c910b9860e9a

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec23d75-263f-466c-9c39-cd1e697b50e7

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c14a5259-885e-41c4-ade7-cd47c7c01b29

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7a7f36c-7c18-4b7e-af62-9fdc814592f9

QUALIFIED PERSON

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State Nigeria, a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal, and a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

APPENDIX I: Table of Results: 2018 RC Drilling Program

HOLE ID Easting Northing RL Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Average

Grade

(Aug/t) DTRC025 175268 1435838 167 84 130 -50 2 4 2 2 0.57 DTRC025 175268 1435838 167 84 130 -50 49 50 1 1 0.79 DTRC026 175276 1435854 166 120 130 -50 10 11 1 1 1.08 DTRC026 175276 1435854 166 120 130 -50 49 53 4 3 1.25 DTRC027 175316 1435882 167 108 130 -50 32 35 3 3 0.99 DTRC027 175316 1435882 167 108 130 -50 83 84 1 1 1.61 DTRC028 175255 1435938 170 84 130 -50 12 13 1 1 3.09 DTRC028 175255 1435938 170 84 130 -50 18 32 14 12 0.76 DTRC028 175255 1435938 170 84 130 -50 36 48 12 10 0.71 DTRC028 175255 1435938 170 84 130 -50 53 54 1 1 0.83 DTRC028 175255 1435938 170 84 130 -50 78 79 1 1 2.55 DTRC029 175197 1435915 166 117 130 -50 82 83 1 1 1.5 DTRC029 175197 1435915 166 117 130 -50 87 92 5 4 0.77 DTRC029 175197 1435915 166 117 130 -50 99 100 1 1 0.61 DTRC029 175197 1435915 166 117 130 -50 110 116 6 5 1.34 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 20 21 1 1 0.5 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 44 45 1 1 1.16 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 53 54 1 1 0.73 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 74 77 3 3 1.61 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 96 101 5 4 0.7 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 105 106 1 1 0.88 DTRC030 175176 1435932 166 150 130 -50 144 145 1 1 0.87 DTRC031 175220 1435992 168 64 130 -50 40 42 2 2 0.91 DTRC032 175280 1436008 172 120 130 -50 10 11 1 1 0.57 DTRC032 175220 1435992 168 64 130 -50 50 52 2 2 1.06 DTRC033 175254 1436035 170 91 130 -50 23 24 1 1 0.94 DTRC033 175254 1436035 170 91 130 -50 68 69 1 1 6.18 DTRC033 175254 1436035 170 91 130 -50 82 87 5 4 0.82 DTRC034 175916 1436625 182 66 130 -50 30 31 1 1 0.87 DTRC035 175890 1436652 181 162 130 -50 47 50 3 3 0.47 DTRC035 175890 1436652 181 162 130 -50 54 56 2 2 0.85 DTRC035 175890 1436652 181 162 130 -50 63 66 3 3 2.24 DTRC035 175890 1436652 181 162 130 -50 72 77 5 4 1.34 DTRC036 175949 1436661 178 100 130 -50 52 53 1 1 0.84 DTRC037 175918 1436691 177 141 130 -50 6 8 2 2 0.91 DTRC037 175918 1436691 177 141 130 -50 36 41 5 4 0.67 DTRC037 175918 1436691 177 141 130 -50 45 49 4 3 0.59 DTRC037 175918 1436691 177 141 130 -50 54 59 5 4 1.09 DTRC038 176017 1436739 176 126 130 -50 13 14 1 1 0.58 DTRC039 175988 1436766 177 149 130 -50 35 39 4 3 1.44 DTRC039 175988 1436766 177 149 130 -50 43 44 1 1 1.1 DTRC041 176026 1436858 180 87 130 -50 31 33 2 2 0.63 DTRC041 176026 1436858 180 87 130 -50 60 68 8 7 0.7 DTRC041 176026 1436858 180 87 130 -50 72 73 1 1 0.54 DTRC042 176111 1436886 180 64 130 -50 5 8 3 3 1.2 DTRC042 176111 1436886 180 64 130 -50 19 20 1 1 1.27 DTRC043 176077 1436912 182 162 130 -50 18 19 1 1 0.56 DTRC043 176077 1436912 182 162 130 -50 30 33 3 3 0.7 DTRC043 176077 1436912 182 162 130 -50 63 67 4 3 1.03 DTRC043 176077 1436912 182 162 130 -50 95 96 1 1 0.61 DTRC044 176102 1436993 183 146 130 -50 67 73 6 5 1.36 DTRC045 176175 1437060 185 139 130 -50 14 15 1 1 0.54 DTRC045 176175 1437060 185 139 130 -50 75 80 5 4 0.88 DTRC045 176102 1436993 183 146 130 -50 90 92 2 2 1.5 DTRC046 176267 1437106 188 78 130 -50 48 54 6 5 0.81 DTRC046 176102 1436993 183 146 130 -50 96 100 4 3 1.23 DTRC047 176217 1437162 187 168 130 -50 85 88 3 3 0.91 DTRC047 176217 1437162 187 168 130 -50 109 112 3 3 0.44 DTRC048 176313 1437207 189 96 130 -50 30 32 2 2 0.94 DTRC048 176313 1437207 189 96 130 -50 61 62 1 1 0.57 DTRC048 176313 1437207 189 96 130 -50 66 73 7 6 0.94 DTRC048 176313 1437207 189 96 130 -50 78 80 2 2 1.17 DTRC049 176274 1437240 187 164 130 -50 38 39 1 1 0.57 DTRC049 176274 1437240 187 164 130 -50 118 133 15 13 0.75 DTRC050 176400 1437252 191 120 130 -50 30 31 1 1 0.52 DTRC050 176400 1437252 191 120 130 -50 35 42 7 6 0.99 DTRC052 176483 1437459 194 153 130 -50 96 105 9 8 0.81 DTRC052 176483 1437459 194 153 130 -50 114 122 8 7 0.74 DTRC053 176562 1437521 194 132 130 -50 87 89 2 2 0.72 DTRC056 176593 1437626 190 168 130 -50 60 61 1 1 0.83 DTRC056 176593 1437626 190 168 130 -50 66 67 1 1 0.89 DTRC056 176593 1437626 190 168 130 -50 73 74 1 1 0.9 DTRC056 176593 1437626 190 168 130 -50 99 103 4 3 1 DTRC056 176593 1437626 190 168 130 -50 114 124 10 9 0.76 DTRC059 176658 1437710 190 167 130 -50 88 89 1 1 0.59 DTRC060 176782 1437728 201 65 130 -50 1 3 2 2 1.03 DTRC061 176753 1437755 194 142 130 -50 58 62 4 3 0.53 DTRC061 176753 1437755 194 142 130 -50 135 136 1 1 0.86 DTRC062 176723 1437781 191 122 130 -50 53 57 4 3 0.49 DTRC062 176723 1437781 191 122 130 -50 93 98 5 4 0.81 DTRC063 176867 1437781 202 78 130 -50 73 76 3 3 0.84 DTRC064 176928 1437869 200 75 130 -50 30 31 1 1 0.63 DTRC064 176928 1437869 200 75 130 -50 59 64 5 4 1.36 DTRC066 176822 1437826 198 146 130 -50 19 20 1 1 0.63 DTRC066 176822 1437826 198 146 130 -50 25 33 8 7 0.76

NOTES:

Intersections and grades calculated at 0.5g/tAu cut off, 2m maximum internal dilution

Included intervals calculated at 1.0g/tAu cut off with maximum 2m internal dilution﻿



