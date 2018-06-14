Thor Explorations Announces Positive Drill Results at Its Douta Gold Project, Senegal, Confirming Continuous Mineralisation Over 3km Strike
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from its first set of drill results from its ongoing 8,000 metre RC drill program (“The 2018 RC Program”) on its Douta Gold Project in south-east Senegal.
Highlights
- Near-surface gold mineralisation
- Continuous mineralisation down dip and over a 3km strike
- Open-ended on strike and at depth
- Significant intersections:
• 9 metres at 1.84 g/tAu
• 3 metres at 13.2 g/tAu
• 7 metres at 2.3 g/tAu
• 4 metres at 3.0g/tAu
• 10 metres at 1.86g/tAu
The 2018 RC Program has been designed to test the extension of the mineralization zone previously delineated by the 2017 RC Drilling Program. The results have confirmed continuous mineralisation both down dip and along strike for 3km. The mineralisation zone remains open-ended on strike and down dip.
Figure 1: Mineralised envelopes defined by drilling
A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/502e5e72-6de3-492a-8964-a8e1840f9655
Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated "These results confirm management’s assessment of the prospectivity of Thor’s Douta Project and builds on our 2017 exploration success. Notably, the results are comparable with other major deposits in the region which raises the potential of a discovery emerging at a significant scale. Thor is looking forward to announcing the remaining results from the current program in July and assessing mineral resource potential.”
The Douta Gold Project, Senegal (“Douta”) is located in the prospective, gold-endowed Birimian Greenstone belt in south east Senegal, West Africa. Douta lies within 5 kilometres of Randgold’s 3.6Moz Massawa resource. Gold mineralisation at Douta is considered to be controlled by the Main Transcurrent Shear Zone (MTZ), a regionally significant crustal structure (refer to Figure 3).
To date, diamond and RC drilling have been used to delineate gold mineralisation at the Douta Project in Senegal. A total of 13 diamond holes for 1,531m and 24 RC drillholes for 2,000m were completed over the Makosa Prospect and 7,800m of the planned 8,000m have been completed in the 2018 RC Program over a strike length of approximately 2.2km (refer to Figures 1, 2).
The Makosa discovery is the first of several significant exploration targets to be drilled by Thor within the Douta Gold Project and further exploration is planned to refine drill targets along strike from Makosa (refer to Figure 6).
Figure 2: Plan view of the Makosa Prospect with significant intersections from the 2018 RC Program
A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b511513-ac29-4d4e-a244-c2850d5a96d3
The remaining drill holes will infill the 2017 RC drill program and also test the mineralisation in this area at depth.
Table 1: Significant Intersections, Douta Project, June 2018
|HOLE ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Total
Depth
(m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Downhole
Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Average
Grade
(Aug/t)
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|120
|129
|9
|8
|1.84
|includes
|127
|129
|2
|2
|5.39
|DTRC034
|175916
|1436625
|182
|66
|130
|-50
|0
|10
|10
|9
|1.86
|DTRC035
|175890
|1436652
|181
|162
|130
|-50
|33
|36
|3
|3
|13.21
|DTRC036
|175949
|1436661
|178
|100
|130
|-50
|0
|15
|15
|13
|1.32
|DTRC043
|176077
|1436912
|182
|162
|130
|-50
|50
|59
|8
|7
|1.72
|includes
|50
|55
|5
|4
|2.54
|DTRC046
|176267
|1437106
|188
|78
|130
|-50
|16
|38
|22
|19
|1.12
|DTRC047
|176217
|1437162
|187
|168
|130
|-50
|116
|123
|7
|6
|2.31
|includes
|116
|122
|6
|5
|2.58
|DTRC050
|176400
|1437252
|191
|120
|130
|-50
|20
|24
|4
|3
|2.99
|DTRC053
|176562
|1437521
|194
|132
|130
|-50
|65
|80
|15
|13
|1.41
|DTRC065
|176882
|1437905
|197
|124
|130
|-50
|7
|21
|14
|12
|1.14
Notes:
Intersections and grades calculated at 0.5g/tAu cut off, 2m maximum internal dilution
Included intervals calculated at 1.0g/tAu cut off with maximum 2m internal dilution
Complete set of results are included in Appendix I
Figure 3: Regional Location Map showing Existing Resources in the Area
A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb7c1145-6290-473d-b42b-c910b9860e9a
Figure 4: Cross Section 1
A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec23d75-263f-466c-9c39-cd1e697b50e7
Figure 5: Mineralised zones in Makosa South with conceptual pit design
A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c14a5259-885e-41c4-ade7-cd47c7c01b29
Figure 6: Thor Douta Project – Located in a Local Gold Endowed Environment
A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7a7f36c-7c18-4b7e-af62-9fdc814592f9
QUALIFIED PERSON
The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Thor
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State Nigeria, a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal, and a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
APPENDIX I: Table of Results: 2018 RC Drilling Program
|HOLE ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Total
Depth
(m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Downhole
Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Average
Grade
(Aug/t)
|DTRC025
|175268
|1435838
|167
|84
|130
|-50
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0.57
|DTRC025
|175268
|1435838
|167
|84
|130
|-50
|49
|50
|1
|1
|0.79
|DTRC026
|175276
|1435854
|166
|120
|130
|-50
|10
|11
|1
|1
|1.08
|DTRC026
|175276
|1435854
|166
|120
|130
|-50
|49
|53
|4
|3
|1.25
|DTRC027
|175316
|1435882
|167
|108
|130
|-50
|32
|35
|3
|3
|0.99
|DTRC027
|175316
|1435882
|167
|108
|130
|-50
|83
|84
|1
|1
|1.61
|DTRC028
|175255
|1435938
|170
|84
|130
|-50
|12
|13
|1
|1
|3.09
|DTRC028
|175255
|1435938
|170
|84
|130
|-50
|18
|32
|14
|12
|0.76
|DTRC028
|175255
|1435938
|170
|84
|130
|-50
|36
|48
|12
|10
|0.71
|DTRC028
|175255
|1435938
|170
|84
|130
|-50
|53
|54
|1
|1
|0.83
|DTRC028
|175255
|1435938
|170
|84
|130
|-50
|78
|79
|1
|1
|2.55
|DTRC029
|175197
|1435915
|166
|117
|130
|-50
|82
|83
|1
|1
|1.5
|DTRC029
|175197
|1435915
|166
|117
|130
|-50
|87
|92
|5
|4
|0.77
|DTRC029
|175197
|1435915
|166
|117
|130
|-50
|99
|100
|1
|1
|0.61
|DTRC029
|175197
|1435915
|166
|117
|130
|-50
|110
|116
|6
|5
|1.34
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|20
|21
|1
|1
|0.5
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|44
|45
|1
|1
|1.16
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|53
|54
|1
|1
|0.73
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|74
|77
|3
|3
|1.61
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|96
|101
|5
|4
|0.7
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|105
|106
|1
|1
|0.88
|DTRC030
|175176
|1435932
|166
|150
|130
|-50
|144
|145
|1
|1
|0.87
|DTRC031
|175220
|1435992
|168
|64
|130
|-50
|40
|42
|2
|2
|0.91
|DTRC032
|175280
|1436008
|172
|120
|130
|-50
|10
|11
|1
|1
|0.57
|DTRC032
|175220
|1435992
|168
|64
|130
|-50
|50
|52
|2
|2
|1.06
|DTRC033
|175254
|1436035
|170
|91
|130
|-50
|23
|24
|1
|1
|0.94
|DTRC033
|175254
|1436035
|170
|91
|130
|-50
|68
|69
|1
|1
|6.18
|DTRC033
|175254
|1436035
|170
|91
|130
|-50
|82
|87
|5
|4
|0.82
|DTRC034
|175916
|1436625
|182
|66
|130
|-50
|30
|31
|1
|1
|0.87
|DTRC035
|175890
|1436652
|181
|162
|130
|-50
|47
|50
|3
|3
|0.47
|DTRC035
|175890
|1436652
|181
|162
|130
|-50
|54
|56
|2
|2
|0.85
|DTRC035
|175890
|1436652
|181
|162
|130
|-50
|63
|66
|3
|3
|2.24
|DTRC035
|175890
|1436652
|181
|162
|130
|-50
|72
|77
|5
|4
|1.34
|DTRC036
|175949
|1436661
|178
|100
|130
|-50
|52
|53
|1
|1
|0.84
|DTRC037
|175918
|1436691
|177
|141
|130
|-50
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0.91
|DTRC037
|175918
|1436691
|177
|141
|130
|-50
|36
|41
|5
|4
|0.67
|DTRC037
|175918
|1436691
|177
|141
|130
|-50
|45
|49
|4
|3
|0.59
|DTRC037
|175918
|1436691
|177
|141
|130
|-50
|54
|59
|5
|4
|1.09
|DTRC038
|176017
|1436739
|176
|126
|130
|-50
|13
|14
|1
|1
|0.58
|DTRC039
|175988
|1436766
|177
|149
|130
|-50
|35
|39
|4
|3
|1.44
|DTRC039
|175988
|1436766
|177
|149
|130
|-50
|43
|44
|1
|1
|1.1
|DTRC041
|176026
|1436858
|180
|87
|130
|-50
|31
|33
|2
|2
|0.63
|DTRC041
|176026
|1436858
|180
|87
|130
|-50
|60
|68
|8
|7
|0.7
|DTRC041
|176026
|1436858
|180
|87
|130
|-50
|72
|73
|1
|1
|0.54
|DTRC042
|176111
|1436886
|180
|64
|130
|-50
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1.2
|DTRC042
|176111
|1436886
|180
|64
|130
|-50
|19
|20
|1
|1
|1.27
|DTRC043
|176077
|1436912
|182
|162
|130
|-50
|18
|19
|1
|1
|0.56
|DTRC043
|176077
|1436912
|182
|162
|130
|-50
|30
|33
|3
|3
|0.7
|DTRC043
|176077
|1436912
|182
|162
|130
|-50
|63
|67
|4
|3
|1.03
|DTRC043
|176077
|1436912
|182
|162
|130
|-50
|95
|96
|1
|1
|0.61
|DTRC044
|176102
|1436993
|183
|146
|130
|-50
|67
|73
|6
|5
|1.36
|DTRC045
|176175
|1437060
|185
|139
|130
|-50
|14
|15
|1
|1
|0.54
|DTRC045
|176175
|1437060
|185
|139
|130
|-50
|75
|80
|5
|4
|0.88
|DTRC045
|176102
|1436993
|183
|146
|130
|-50
|90
|92
|2
|2
|1.5
|DTRC046
|176267
|1437106
|188
|78
|130
|-50
|48
|54
|6
|5
|0.81
|DTRC046
|176102
|1436993
|183
|146
|130
|-50
|96
|100
|4
|3
|1.23
|DTRC047
|176217
|1437162
|187
|168
|130
|-50
|85
|88
|3
|3
|0.91
|DTRC047
|176217
|1437162
|187
|168
|130
|-50
|109
|112
|3
|3
|0.44
|DTRC048
|176313
|1437207
|189
|96
|130
|-50
|30
|32
|2
|2
|0.94
|DTRC048
|176313
|1437207
|189
|96
|130
|-50
|61
|62
|1
|1
|0.57
|DTRC048
|176313
|1437207
|189
|96
|130
|-50
|66
|73
|7
|6
|0.94
|DTRC048
|176313
|1437207
|189
|96
|130
|-50
|78
|80
|2
|2
|1.17
|DTRC049
|176274
|1437240
|187
|164
|130
|-50
|38
|39
|1
|1
|0.57
|DTRC049
|176274
|1437240
|187
|164
|130
|-50
|118
|133
|15
|13
|0.75
|DTRC050
|176400
|1437252
|191
|120
|130
|-50
|30
|31
|1
|1
|0.52
|DTRC050
|176400
|1437252
|191
|120
|130
|-50
|35
|42
|7
|6
|0.99
|DTRC052
|176483
|1437459
|194
|153
|130
|-50
|96
|105
|9
|8
|0.81
|DTRC052
|176483
|1437459
|194
|153
|130
|-50
|114
|122
|8
|7
|0.74
|DTRC053
|176562
|1437521
|194
|132
|130
|-50
|87
|89
|2
|2
|0.72
|DTRC056
|176593
|1437626
|190
|168
|130
|-50
|60
|61
|1
|1
|0.83
|DTRC056
|176593
|1437626
|190
|168
|130
|-50
|66
|67
|1
|1
|0.89
|DTRC056
|176593
|1437626
|190
|168
|130
|-50
|73
|74
|1
|1
|0.9
|DTRC056
|176593
|1437626
|190
|168
|130
|-50
|99
|103
|4
|3
|1
|DTRC056
|176593
|1437626
|190
|168
|130
|-50
|114
|124
|10
|9
|0.76
|DTRC059
|176658
|1437710
|190
|167
|130
|-50
|88
|89
|1
|1
|0.59
|DTRC060
|176782
|1437728
|201
|65
|130
|-50
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1.03
|DTRC061
|176753
|1437755
|194
|142
|130
|-50
|58
|62
|4
|3
|0.53
|DTRC061
|176753
|1437755
|194
|142
|130
|-50
|135
|136
|1
|1
|0.86
|DTRC062
|176723
|1437781
|191
|122
|130
|-50
|53
|57
|4
|3
|0.49
|DTRC062
|176723
|1437781
|191
|122
|130
|-50
|93
|98
|5
|4
|0.81
|DTRC063
|176867
|1437781
|202
|78
|130
|-50
|73
|76
|3
|3
|0.84
|DTRC064
|176928
|1437869
|200
|75
|130
|-50
|30
|31
|1
|1
|0.63
|DTRC064
|176928
|1437869
|200
|75
|130
|-50
|59
|64
|5
|4
|1.36
|DTRC066
|176822
|1437826
|198
|146
|130
|-50
|19
|20
|1
|1
|0.63
|DTRC066
|176822
|1437826
|198
|146
|130
|-50
|25
|33
|8
|7
|0.76
NOTES:
Intersections and grades calculated at 0.5g/tAu cut off, 2m maximum internal dilution
Included intervals calculated at 1.0g/tAu cut off with maximum 2m internal dilution
For further information please contact:
Tel: 778-373-0102
Fax: 604-434-1487
Email: info@thorexpl.com