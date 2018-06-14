PREMIER CONFERENCE ON ENERGY • MINERALS • WATER • THE EARTH





VANCOUVER, B.C., June 14, 2018 - Nevada Exploration Inc. (TSX.V:NGE) (OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to invite its stakeholders to attend upcoming presentations by NGE’s CEO, Wade Hodges, and President, James Buskard, at the Resources for Future Generations conference (RFG2018) being held in Vancouver, Canada, from June 16 to 21, 2018, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

RFG2018 is being organized by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), the Canadian Federation of Earth Sciences (CFES), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), the Geological Association of Canada (GAC) and the Mineralogical Association of Canada (MAC), and is being supported by a long list of technical partners – see: http://www.rfg2018.org/en/RFG/2018/Rfg-Highlights/Partner-Organizations.

Recognizing its important place in exploring for new resources, as well as in mining in general, the conference organizers have dedicated three technical sessions to hydrogeochemistry. This represents a significant milestone for hydrogeochemistry, as it marks the first time a major international resource-focused conference has gone to such lengths to highlight its role in terms of the future of the industry.

Wade Hodges and James Buskard are each presenting their papers on the morning of June 19, 2018, in the session titled WA14: Hydrogeochemistry: Environment and Exploration I – for times and location see: http://rfg2018.gibsongroup.ca/admin/calendar_stream.php?id=89

Links to abstracts:

#2418 KEYNOTE: Combining low-cost drilling and hydrogeochemistry to explore for Carlin-Type-Gold Deposits (CTGD’s) in covered settings: A case study from the Kelly Creek Basin, Nevada, presented by Wade Hodges – abstract: http://rfg2018.gibsongroup.ca/pdf/rfg2418.pdf

#2375 Exploring undercover using 3D geochemistry: transitioning from basin-scale to prospect-scale Au exploration using hydrogeochemistry, presented by James Buskard – abstract: http://rfg2018.gibsongroup.ca/pdf/rfg2375.pdf

For an overview of the conference’s scope, here is link a short video: https://youtu.be/qkNp4o1lEbI

For complete conference details, please visit the conference website at: http://www.rfg2018.org/

To register, visit: http://www.rfg2018.org/sitecore/content/RFG/2018/Technical-Program/Register%20here

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is an exploration company advancing a portfolio of new district-scale gold exploration projects along Nevada’s Cortez Trend. NGE is led by an experienced management team that has been involved in several significant discoveries in Nevada, including the discovery of Lone Tree and Rabbit Creek (part of the Twin Creeks Mine). NGE’s team has spent the last decade integrating the use of hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specific regional-scale geochemistry exploration program. With innovative technology, NGE has completed the world’s largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting approximately 6,000 samples to evaluate Nevada’s covered basins for new gold exploration targets. To advance follow-up targets, NGE has overcome the high drilling costs that have previously prohibited the wide-spread use of drilling as a prospecting tool by developing its Scorpion drill rig, a small-footprint, truck-mounted, small-diameter RC drill rig specifically tailored to the drilling conditions in Nevada’s basins (analogous to RAB drilling in other parts of the world). By integrating hydrogeochemistry and early-stage low-cost drilling with conventional exploration methods, NGE is overcoming the challenges and radically reducing the costs of exploring in Nevada’s covered basins, and taking significant steps to open this important new search space up for district-scale exploration.

