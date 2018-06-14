Lithium Market Continues to Surge as Demand and Supply Issues Persist

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

Despite fear of a shortage, professionals in the Lithium Market are confident of the metal's performance well into the 2020's as demand continues to rise and the variety of applications increases in turn. The rise of electric vehicles and smart phones is the primary driver of the market's growth, but there are numerous other uses that are also adding to the overall sense of optimism. Such as demand from other EVs - e-buses, e-trucks, e-ships and e-boats, e-bikes, soon e-planes, the energy storage and electronics sectors. China has long been the leader of lithium supply, but other countries have joined the race as the revenues climb into the multi-billion dollar atmosphere. In 2019 the industry is expected to see some expansion from existing lithium miners to meet the demand surge, and by 2020/2021 some new lithium juniors will mostly likely be entering the space. Active companies in the markets today include: NRG Metals Inc. (TSX-V:NGZ) (OTC:NRGMF), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTC:MLNLF) (TSX-V:ML) Sherritt International Corp. (OTC:SHERF) (TSX:S).

NRG Metals Inc. (TSX-V:NGZ) (OTCQB:NRGMF) (Frankfurt OGPN) BREAKING NEWS: NRG Metals is pleased to report that assays for double packer samples collected over the interval from 100 to 300 meters of the first core have been received, and average 888 mg/L lithium with a relatively low Mg to Li ratio of 3.0 to 1.0. These values are very similar to those returned for the first 100 meters of the hole, indicating the presence of a remarkably consistent high-grade brine. The assay results are shown in the table that can be seen at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/nrg.html



The hole has been completed to the targeted depth of 401 meters, and the drill has been moved approximately 2.2 kilometers to the east where drilling on a second core hole is underway. As of June 12, the hole had advanced to a depth of 151 meters mostly in clastic sediments consisting of poorly consolidated sandstone and conglomerate.

José de Castro, Chief Operating Officer of NRG Metals Inc., commented, "We are very excited about the outstanding results from our first hole. The results continue to exceed our expectations. These high grades and favorable Mg to Li ratios have the potential to have a very positive impact on any future capital and operating costs should the economic viability and technical feasibility of the project be established. We are very encouraged to see the entry of POSCO from South Korea into the Hombre Muerto basin with their pending $ 280 million purchase of the northern part of the Sal de Vida lithium project from Galaxy Resources Ltd."

The rotary hole located 16 meters east of the core hole has been completed at a depth of 393 meters, and the diameter is being enlarged by reaming in order to install perforated casing for pumping tests. If the results warrant, this hole can be utilized as a production well.

The sampling was conducted with double packer equipment over one-meter intervals approximately every ten meters depending upon conditions in the hole. Samples were not collected from some of the intervals below a depth of 160 meters due to restricted fluid flow. On site QA/QC for the sampling was directed by Cristian Avila of Montgomery and Associates of Santiago, Chile under the supervision of Mike Rosko, also of Montgomery and Associates, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The samples were assayed by the Alex Stewart Laboratory Read this and more news for NRG Metals at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/nrg.html



In other mining industry news and developments:



Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) recently reported earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of US$113.8 million(US$0.43 per ADR), an increase from US$103.2 million(US$0.39 per ADR) reported for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Gross profit(3) reached US$192.7 million (37.1% of revenues) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, higher than US$177.9 million (34.3% of revenues) recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Revenues totaled US$518.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, representing a slight increase of 0.03% compared to US$518.6 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2017. SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Patricio de Solminihac, stated, "Our results for the first three months of the 2018, were positive, the performance seen in our main business lines was strong. The lithium market and lithium prices continue to exceed expectations. In the potassium chloride and potassium sulfate business line, sales volumes were significantly lower, and as indicated before, should be lower than one million metric tons this year.

According to an article published by The Motley Fool, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is planning to separate its lithium segment from its core agricultural chemicals segment so each business can have its respective top management's full attention. This move by the Philadelphia-based specialty chemical maker will provide an opportunity for investors to invest in a pure-play lithium stock that trades on a major U.S. stock exchange. Lithium stocks began taking off in 2016, thanks to the robust demand for the silvery-white metal to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. They've pulled back this year, due in part to Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley's February bearish forecast on lithium prices -- which has holes, as I've outlined -- but they've largely been bouncing back since April. Read the full article at: https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/05/17/fmc-lithium-ipo-and-spinoff-heres-what-investors-s.aspx

Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQX:MLNLF) (TSX-V:ML.V) recently announced it has been granted the environmental permit to conduct geophysics and a drilling program of up to 6 wells on its Cauchari East lithium brine target in Jujuy Province, Argentina. Millennial President and CEO, Farhad Abasov, states "We are pleased to have reached this milestone towards advancing exploration in this increasingly important lithium producing region. We are committed to exploring this target which adjoins known mineralization as defined by the two other explorers and developers in the Cauchari-Olaroz basin and which hosts the only new brine producer of the past 30 years, Orocobre's Salar de Olaroz Lithium Facility. We look forward to the opportunity to further economic development in the region and in Jujuy Province. We have also obtained required community approvals in accordance with both Jujuy Province's requirements and with our own commitment to community consultation and sustainability."

Sherritt International Corporation (OTCPK:SHERF) (TSX:S.TO) recently published its 2017 sustainability report. It outlines the company's sustainability approach and performance for the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017. The report, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's Standards, is only available online at sustainability.sherritt.com. "We have reason to be optimistic about the future. 2017 was marked by a dramatic increase in the price of cobalt and increasing optimism about nickel. The current financial outlook is better than we have seen in several years," said David Pathe, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The position Sherritt finds itself in today is a testament to the hard work of our employees to improve safety performance, lower costs, and deliver high quality products. When I think about a sustainable future, I know Sherritt's products will have a role to play."

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty-nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by NRG Metals Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

