Progressive Planet Completes Option on Z-1 Zeolite

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V) (“Progressive Planet” or the "Company”) is excited to announce it has completed all its option requirements on the Z-1 Zeolite Property in Cache Creek, BC. Official notice has been given and the title transfer process has begun.

Progressive Planet overcame some interesting challenges, including fire and flood weather conditions, to complete its option requirements. Despite all this, the Company is pleased that our team demonstrated the tenacity and perseverance to obtain the Z-1 Quarry months ahead of schedule. Management will now focus on procuring infrastructure to process zeolite ore to product sizes. In addition, Progressive Planet will continue its efforts in product development of value-added zeolite products and is fast tracking efforts to get its zeolite to market.

“At this time, we wish to thank Mr. LuVerne E.W. Hogg, an international expert on zeolites, and his team at ZMM Canada Minerals Corp, for their professionalism acting as Operator and providing guidance as we procure equipment for our processing facility,” stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship Zeolite Mine in British Columbia, a 20% interest in a lithium deposit in Manitoba and a graphite property in Buckingham, Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA

CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Derek Knight

VP Operations

1-800-910-3072

DKnight@ProgressivePlanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

