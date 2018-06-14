Mountain Boy Minerals Airborne Survey Identifies Large EM Anomaly at BA Silver-Lead-Zinc Property in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) (“Mountain Boy”) is pleased to report that it has received the completed interpretation for an airborne survey over the 7,412 ha in the 100% owned BA mineral tenures. These tenures are located 30 km east of Stewart within the “Golden Triangle” area of British Columbia. The BC Highway 37A to Stewart passes through the northern part of the BA property.



The BA claims host the same stratigraphic horizon in which the famous Eskay Creek ore body is located. The BA property is an exhalative volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) property that hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization as well as base and precious metal mineralized systems.

The airborne survey indicates an arcuate anomalous trend that is up to 9 km long. Mineralized areas detected in previous work along the interpreted trend include the Nelson, main BA and BOD zones. The Nelson zone is along the SE part of the indicated arcuate structure, the main BA is in the western most part and the BOD is along the northern part of trend.

The exposed and drilled main BA zone is part of an exhalative system with associated zinc, lead, and silver mineralization. The main exhalite horizon is up to 50 metres wide and can be traced for at least one kilometre in the area of previous drilling. The main BA zone is open along strike and to depth. Highlights of previous drilling include:

51.9 m of 140.44 g/t Ag, 1.66% Pb and 2.51% Zn in DDH-BA-2007-1

6.1 m of 119 g/t Ag, 0.74% Pb and 6.28% Zn in DDH-BA-2010-78

5.7 m of 229.3 g/t Ag, 2.19% Pb and 0.81% Zn in DDH-BA-2010-82

15.2 m of 117.5 g/t Ag, 1.18% Pb and 2.81% Zn in DDH-BA-2010-147

Immediately north of the above 2007-2010 drilling, channel sampling at the edge of the glacier yielded 7.50 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag within 15.0 m of 3.84% Zn, 1.25% Pb and 108 g/t Ag. In 2017, grab sampling in the area of the farthest north trenching yielded up to 17.0% Zn. Further details of these results are available on Mountain Boy’s website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

The main BA zone appears as part of an anomaly that is 1.5 by 2.0 km in size. To date, drilling has only occurred along the western most edge of this anomaly. Drilling has only tested 500 m of the SW edge of this anomaly. The mineralized zone dips at a low angle to the SE beneath a receding glacier and appears to be the source of the large indicated EM anomaly. To the south and north, thick sections of overlying sedimentary rocks partially obscure the EM anomaly. Magnetic exhalites overlie the sulphide zones in the main BA area. Magnetic interpretation indicates a correlation with the EM anomaly supporting the presence of a large VMS system.

The BA property covers an area of at least 4 VMS boulder trains or showings. The Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca shows the location of the VMS style of mineralization.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed the geological sections of this news release.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a diverse property portfolio within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate. Mountain Boy is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear Valley properties, as well as copper-gold on its Stewart area claims. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. For investor information please call 604-687-3520.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mark T. Brown CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward–looking statements related to the anticipated closing of the royalty purchase. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including risks related to receipt of required regulatory approval and general transaction closing risk. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws.