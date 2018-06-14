Monarques Gold Confirms Pit Constrained Resource on its Mckenzie Break Gold Project

The mineral resource estimate for McKenzie Break was prepared for two scenarios:

Scenario 1: A pit constrained Indicated resource of 48,133 ounces and Inferred resource of 14,897 ounces, and an underground Indicated resource of 53,448 ounces and Inferred resource of 49,130 ounces, for a total of 165,608 ounces of gold. Scenario 2: An underground Indicated resource of 85,059 ounces and Inferred resource of 58,373 ounces, for a total of 143,432 ounces of gold.

Monarques Gold now has a combined measured and indicated resource of more than 3 million ounces of gold (see table at the end of press release).

MONTREAL, June 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:MQR) (OTCMKTS:MRQRF) (FRANKFURT:MR7) is pleased to report the results of a mineral resource estimate for its McKenzie Break gold project 35 km north of Val-d'Or, Québec. Monarques can acquire a 100% interest in the property from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) over a four-year period (see press release dated December 21, 2017). The report was prepared by Alain-Jean Beauregard (P.Geo.) and Daniel Gaudreault (Eng.) of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Christian D'Amours (P.Geo.) of GeoPointCom Inc., qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101. The estimate was prepared by GeoPointCom Inc. and is dated April 17, 2018.

Following a careful and detailed review of the old holes logs, and thanks to the 3D compilation of the drilling data, it was possible to identify about 11 new mineralized structures. These mineralized zones are located near, above and below the 12 Green and Orange zones and associated known sub-zones. With approximately 23 associated gold structures, it is now possible to consider the possibility of a pit-constrained operation as presented in Scenario 1.

"The results of this resource estimate are better than we anticipated, mainly due to the pit constrained potential," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarques. "The pit constrained resource is easily accessible as the average overburden thickness is only 5 metres wide, meaning that we could put the McKenzie Break project into production relatively quickly. With our Beacon Mill less than 20 km away scheduled to restart in the last quarter of 2018, we could potentially use this resource as additional feed for the mill. We think this could be a cost-effective strategy for this project, and we will now work on increasing the potential of the pit constrained resource."

The McKenzie Break property is located in an area with existing infrastructure and several mills. It has surface and underground infrastructure, including a ramp down to a depth of 80 metres below surface. The main Green and Orange zones were drilled on a tight grid to define the resource. The mineralization consists of multiple, narrow and at times anastomosing high-grade veins. Assay results can be erratic due to the nugget effect of the gold.

The database contains conventional analytical gold assay results for 258 surface diamond drill holes, as well as coded lithology from the drill core logs (except for the Series WD04 and WD05 holes). This represents 39,611 m of core for a total of 14,758 m assayed core. The database does not include results for QA/QC samples. At least one of the mineralized zones or the potential pit mineralized material covered by the estimate was intersected in 244 of the holes. This represents 3,411 intersections (including 1,817 in the mineralized zone) for 56,141 composites (including 5,488 in the mineralized zone).

The report covers two scenarios. The first scenario has two elements: a proposed pit constrained operation for the near-surface mineralized material and an underground operation for the remaining zones deep underground. The second scenario contemplates an underground operation only.

Scenario 1: Pit Constrained and Underground Resource Zone Category Cut off Au (g/t) Tonnes Ounces

Category Cut off Au (g/t) Tonnes Ounces Pit Constrained Indicated 0 0.69 2,536,066 56,193

Inferred 0 0.16 4,241,555 21,922 Pit Constrained Indicated 0.52 1.59 939,860 48,133

Inferred 0.52 1.52 304,677 14,897 Pit Constrained Indicated 0.6 1.70 854,780 46,610

Inferred 0.6 1.59 284,595 14,535 Pit Constrained Indicated 0.7 1.83 756,710 44,558

Inferred 0.7 1.66 264,512 14,123 Pit Constrained Indicated 0.8 1.97 672,586 42,530

Inferred 0.8 1.75 242,006 13,584 Pit Constrained Indicated 0.9 2.10 602,890 40,623

Inferred 0.9 1.82 222,616 13,054 Pit Constrained Indicated 1 2.25 530,026 38,402

Inferred 1 1.88 209,458 12,648 Zone Category Cut off Au (g/t) Tonnes Ounces

Category Cut off Au (g/t) Tonnes Ounces Underground Indicated 0 0.81 9,102,243 237,466

Inferred 0 0.72 8,837,871 203,293 Underground Indicated 2.5 4.50 524,116 75,892

Inferred 2.5 4.39 501,419 70,718 Underground Indicated 3.5 5.90 281,739 53,448

Inferred 3.5 5.66 270,103 49,130 Underground Indicated 4.5 6.95 183,683 41,040

Inferred 4.5 6.29 197,824 39,991 Underground Indicated 5.5 8.46 103,072 28,025

Inferred 5.5 6.95 125,917 28,144 Underground Indicated 6.5 9.19 79,934 23,624

Inferred 6.5 8.02 61,829 15,933

Scenario 2: Underground Resource (excluding Constrained Pit Resources) Zone Category Cut off Au (g/t) Tonnes Ounces

Category Cut off Au (g/t) Tonnes Ounces Underground Indicated 0 0.92 9,793,562 291,102

Inferred 0 0.75 9,055,338 217,194 Underground Indicated 2.5 4.87 721,866 112,987

Inferred 2.5 4.50 560,260 80,975 Underground Indicated 3.5 6.27 422,166 85,059

Inferred 3.5 5.70 318,459 58,373 Underground Indicated 4.5 7.34 289,319 68,283

Inferred 4.5 6.42 225,735 46,574 Underground Indicated 5.5 8.63 185,861 51,590

Inferred 5.5 7.17 143,558 33,099 Underground Indicated 6.5 9.40 144,849 43,779

Inferred 6.5 8.31 74,930 20,023

Notes:

CIM definitions for mineral resources were used. Mineral resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.52 g/t Au for the pit constrained resource and at a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au for the underground resource. Mineral resources were estimated using a 3-year average gold price of US $1,234.82 per ounce on the London market and an exchange rate of US $0.78 = C $1.00. A minimum mining width of 2 metres was used. A bulk density of 2.77 g/cm³ was used. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The NI 43-101 technical report will be delivered and filed on SEDAR within the next 45 days.

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc-André Lavergne, Eng., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43?101, by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and Christian D'Amours, P. Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc., all of whom are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX.V:MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Monarques Gold Measured and Indicated Resources



Tonnes

(metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Wasamac property1





Measured Resources 3.99 million 2.52 323,300 Indicated Resources 25.87 million 2.72 2,264,500 Total Measured & Indicated Resources 29.86 million 2.70 2,587,900 Beaufor Mine2





Measured Resources 74,400 6.71 16,100 Indicated Resources 271,700 7.93 69,300 Total Measured & Indicated Resources 346,200 7.67 85,400 Croinor Gold Mine3





Measured Resources 80,100 8.44 21,700 Indicated Resources 724,500 9.20 214,300 Total Measured & Indicated Resources 804,600 9.12 236,000 McKenzie Break property4





Pit Constrained





Indicated Resources 939,860 1.59 48,133 Underground





Indicated Resources 281,739 5.90 53,448 Simkar Gold property5





Measured Resources 33,570 4.71 5,079 Indicated Resources 208,470 5.66 37,905 Total Measured & Indicated Resources 242,040 5.52 42,984 TOTAL





Measured & Indicated Resources



3,053,865







1 Source: Technical Report on the Wasamac Project, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, Tudorel Ciuculescu, M.Sc.,

P.Geo., October 25, 2017, Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. 2 Source: NI-43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates of the Beaufor Mine

as at September 30, 2017, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Carl Pelletier, P. Geo. and Laurent Roy, Eng. 3 Source: Monarques prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016) 4 Source: NI 43?101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo.,

and Daniel Gaudreault, Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Christian D'Amours, P.Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc. 5 Source: MRB et Associés (January 2015)

