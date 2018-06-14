Elcora Develops Advanced Surface Coating for Lithium-Ion Battery Electrode Powders

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSXV: ERA) (FSE: ELM) (OTCQB: ECORF) (the "Company" or "Elcora") is pleased to announce that it has developed a surface coating process for lithium-ion battery electrode powders. The surface coating is necessary to meet technical requirements specific to the lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry.

The surface coating process is economical and scalable. The process gives Elcora the ability to control the surface area of lithium-ion electrode powders. As an example, Elcora was able to reduce the surface area (as measured by BET1) of spherically shaped graphite powder from 3 m2/g to 1 m2/g.

Elcora's coating process alters the surface area of lithium-ion electrode powders to commercially relevant values (e.g. 0.5—5 m2/g). Battery manufacturers purchase electrode powders with different surface areas depending on the application (e.g. high power vs. high energy). Elcora's management believes that the ability to control surface area is very important. This ability allows Elcora to offer a family of graphite anode powder products to a wide variety of commercial battery manufacturers. Additionally, Elcora's surface coating process is well suited for electrode materials other than graphite. For example: Si, Sn, SiO x and LiFePO 4 .

According to Troy Grant, Chief Executive Officer, "This is a major milestone for Elcora. It demonstrates Elcora's ability to meet specific demands of battery manufacturers. From the very beginning, Elcora's plan has been to create a vertically integrated business. Elcora is able to execute all steps in the value chain for producing graphite anode powder for lithium-ion batteries. Namely: mining → processing → purification → surface coating → commercial product."

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company. Elcora mines, processes, refines, and produces both graphite & graphene. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora is securing high-grade graphite and graphene precursor graphite from operations in Sri Lanka and other countries which are already in production. Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to make high-quality graphite, graphite products and graphene that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.