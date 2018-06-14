PHOENIX GOLD ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF RX2 SUBWOOFERS

Clearwater, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Gold announces the next evolution in its amazing RX series of amplifiers and speakers with the RX2 subwoofer lineup.





Phoenix Gold's RX2 subwoofers feature long wound 2” coils (half an inch diameter larger than standard woofers) for mechanical stability and power handling while allowing for 25mm of peak-to-peak excursion — resulting in clear, dynamic bass, especially within the sealed or vented enclosures experienced in your automobile. These subwoofers also minimize distortion by reducing resistance and heat thanks to their KlaraForm Vented Kapton Former tech, paired with Torriform Voice Coil technology that dissipates heat.

Conservatively rated at 200w RMS, the Phoenix Gold subwoofers are available in both single and dual 4 Ohm voice coil configurations, with powder-coated steel baskets that help to defeat unwanted resonance. Proprietary Phoeniroll surround tech promotes linear motion, while UNICAP technology provides the stiff piston needed to create pronounced efficiency and sensitivity.

The New RX2 Subwoofers Lineup:

RX2 12D 12" Dual 4 Ohm

MSRP: $150.00



RX2 12S 12" Single 4 Ohm

MSRP: $150.00



RX2 10D 10" Dual 4 Ohm

MSRP: $120.00



RX2 10S 10" Single 4 Ohm

MSRP: $120.00

For more information regarding the RX2 Series, contact your Phoenix Gold sales representative. If you are interested in becoming an Authorized Phoenix Gold dealer, visit our contact page to reach AAMP Global.

About AAMP Global:

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, high performance audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

