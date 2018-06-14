Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

McEwen Mining Annouces Results of the Annual Meeting

17:40 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSX:MUX) (“McEwen Mining” or the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2018. Of the 337,086,060 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting, 229,983,667 shares were voted, or 68.2% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote.

At the annual meeting, the shareholders elected the nine individuals nominated to be directors and ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP (“E&Y”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Election results for the directors nominated at the meeting are as follows:

Shares Voted
Name of Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Robert R. McEwen 140,971,339 747,559 88,264,769
Allen V. Ambrose 140,526,474 1,192,424 88,264,769
Michele L. Ashby 140,488,665 1,230,233 88,264,769
Leanne M. Baker 140,503,333 1,215,565 88,264,769
Richard W. Brissenden 140,669,884 1,049,014 88,264,769
Gregory P. Fauquier 140,653,781 1,065,117 88,264,769
Donald R.M. Quick 140,607,926 1,110,972 88,264,769
Michael L. Stein 140,669,397 1,049,501 88,264,769
Robin Dunbar 140,689,554 1,029,344 88,264,769

Election results for the ratification of the appointment of E&Y as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018 are as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
228,727,792 760,375 495,500

Cautionary Statement

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in the power point slides include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained therein. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding future exploration, development, and production activities. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates include, among others, metal prices, economic and market conditions, operating costs, receipt of permits, receipt of working capital, environmental conditions, and future drilling results, as well as other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Most of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in the slides, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen’s principal assets consist of: the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest); the El Gallo mine in Mexico; the Black Fox mine in Timmins, Canada; the Gold Bar mine in Nevada, currently under construction; and the large Los Azules copper project in Argentina, advancing towards development.

McEwen has a total of 337 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 24% of the shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Mihaela Iancu
Investor Relations
(647)-258-0395 ext 320
info@mcewenmining.com
 Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining 		150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9
(866) 441-0690

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

McEwen Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.mcewenmining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap