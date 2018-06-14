McEwen Mining Annouces Results of the Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSX:MUX) (“McEwen Mining” or the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2018. Of the 337,086,060 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting, 229,983,667 shares were voted, or 68.2% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote.



At the annual meeting, the shareholders elected the nine individuals nominated to be directors and ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP (“E&Y”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Election results for the directors nominated at the meeting are as follows:

Shares Voted Name of Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Robert R. McEwen 140,971,339 747,559 88,264,769 Allen V. Ambrose 140,526,474 1,192,424 88,264,769 Michele L. Ashby 140,488,665 1,230,233 88,264,769 Leanne M. Baker 140,503,333 1,215,565 88,264,769 Richard W. Brissenden 140,669,884 1,049,014 88,264,769 Gregory P. Fauquier 140,653,781 1,065,117 88,264,769 Donald R.M. Quick 140,607,926 1,110,972 88,264,769 Michael L. Stein 140,669,397 1,049,501 88,264,769 Robin Dunbar 140,689,554 1,029,344 88,264,769

Election results for the ratification of the appointment of E&Y as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018 are as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 228,727,792 760,375 495,500 —

Cautionary Statement

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in the power point slides include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained therein. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding future exploration, development, and production activities. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates include, among others, metal prices, economic and market conditions, operating costs, receipt of permits, receipt of working capital, environmental conditions, and future drilling results, as well as other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Most of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in the slides, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen’s principal assets consist of: the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest); the El Gallo mine in Mexico; the Black Fox mine in Timmins, Canada; the Gold Bar mine in Nevada, currently under construction; and the large Los Azules copper project in Argentina, advancing towards development.

McEwen has a total of 337 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 24% of the shares.