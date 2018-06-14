Argo Gold Issues Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Argo Gold (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expiring on June 14, 2021 to consultants of the Corporation. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Given the heightened cobalt supply concerns and the forecast of more than a triple in demand over the next decade, Argo Gold recently acquired several cobalt projects in Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker

President

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.