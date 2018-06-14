MAX Resource Corp. Identifies 4km Cobalt Anomaly - Gachala Copper in Colombia

Vancouver British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("MXR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed two additional mineral license applications covering a further 3,893 hectares within the Gachala sedimentary copper basin of Eastern Colombia, approximately 60kms east of Bogata (Refer: Gachala Project Area map).

Highlights

4-km-long cobalt anomaly on the western side of the new license applications.

Applications are contiguous to historic sampling which identified a 25-km strike length of copper enrichment with grades ranging from 0.6% to 13% copper.

The Colombian Geological Survey has identified a 4-kilometre-long cobalt anomaly on the western side of the two new license applications. The Company's in country geologist is currently researching the Colombian databases for details on the cobalt. This metal is of extreme interest to the Company as cobalt is one of the key accessory metals for sedimentary copper deposits.

A Colombian exploration team, lead by Mr. Carlos Gaviria will commence surface survey exploration programs next week to locate and identify bedrock copper mineralization and follow up the cobalt anomaly to identify targets for trenching and diamond drilling throughout the 7 license applications. Further ground will be added to the Gachala land package as exploration results warrant.

MXR's 100% owned Gachala license applications now total 13,277 hectares and cover an aggregate total of 39-line kilometres of the 250km by 120km belt of Devonian through Cretaceous age rocks in a geological setting conducive to hosting sedimentary copper deposits, believed to be analogous to the Zambian Copper Belt of Africa. (Source: Rodriguez and Warden (1993). Overview of some Colombian gold deposits and their development potential. Mineralium Deposita Volume 28, pages 47-57). The Gachala mineralization appears to be localized at the contact between the Devonian-Permian red beds overlying Cretaceous reducing black shales, one of the settings typical of these copper deposits.

The two new license applications are contiguous to the three of the earlier license applications southwest of the Cano Negro area, where historic sampling has identified a 25-kilometre strike length of copper enrichment with grades ranging from 0.6% to 13% copper. (Source: C. Rodriguez and A.J.Warden. 1993 Overview of Some Colombian Gold Deposits and Their Development Potential. Mineralium Deposita Volume 28, pages 47-57.) The Cano Negro area appears to lie on the eastern limb of the 32 kilometre "Anticlinal Montecristo".

Brett Matich, MXR Chief Executive Officer, commented: "MXR is building its project area and continues to identify sedimentary copper/cobalt hosted mineralization within the Gachala region."



Figure 1: Gachala Project Area map



To view an enhanced version of the Gachala Project Area map, please visit:

[http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/35266_a1528994191751_81.jpg]

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp., a Canadian-based exploration company, is focussed on identifying advanced exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt of Colombia. The Company is currently reviewing a number of exploration opportunities in Colombia, both in base and precious metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

"Brett Matich"

Brett Matich, CEO and President

Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource Corp. Advisory Board, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com

