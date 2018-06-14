Gran Colombia Gold Announces Voting Results of the Annual Shareholders Meeting
TORONTO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX:GCM) Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:
|Item
|Description of matter
|Outcome
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|
|Fixing the number of directors at seven.
|Approved
|4,782,581 For
8,643 Against
|99.82%
0.18%
|
|The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
|Miguel de la Campa
|Approved
|4,786,186 For
5,038 Withheld
|99.89%
0.11%
|Serafino Iacono
|Approved
|4,785,653 For
5,571 Withheld
|99.88%
0.12%
|De Lyle Bloomquist
|Approved
|4,719,235 For
71,989 Withheld
|98.50%
1.50%
|Mónica De Greiff
|Approved
|4,773,733 For
17,491 Withheld
|99.63%
0.37%
|Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres
|Approved
|4,786,186 For
5,038 Withheld
|99.89%
0.11%
|Robert Metcalfe
|Approved
|4,786,208 For
5,016 Withheld
|99.90%
0.10%
|Jaime Perez Branger
|Approved
|4,595,465 For
195,759 Withheld
|95.91%
4.09%
|
|Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
|Approved
|5,603,571 For
2,960 Withheld
|99.95%
0.05%
About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.
Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
