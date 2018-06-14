Gran Colombia Gold Announces Voting Results of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX:GCM) Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:



Item Description of matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) Fixing the number of directors at seven. Approved 4,782,581 For

8,643 Against 99.82%

0.18% The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected: Miguel de la Campa Approved 4,786,186 For

5,038 Withheld 99.89%

0.11% Serafino Iacono Approved 4,785,653 For

5,571 Withheld 99.88%

0.12% De Lyle Bloomquist Approved 4,719,235 For

71,989 Withheld 98.50%

1.50% Mónica De Greiff Approved 4,773,733 For

17,491 Withheld 99.63%

0.37% Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres Approved 4,786,186 For

5,038 Withheld 99.89%

0.11% Robert Metcalfe Approved 4,786,208 For

5,016 Withheld 99.90%

0.10% Jaime Perez Branger Approved 4,595,465 For

195,759 Withheld 95.91%

4.09% Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Approved 5,603,571 For

2,960 Withheld 99.95%

0.05%

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com