Gran Colombia Gold Announces Voting Results of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

14.06.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX:GCM) Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:

Item Description of matter Outcome Voted Voted (%)
Fixing the number of directors at seven. Approved 4,782,581 For
8,643 Against		 99.82%
0.18%
The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
Miguel de la Campa Approved 4,786,186 For
5,038 Withheld		 99.89%
0.11%
Serafino Iacono Approved 4,785,653 For
5,571 Withheld		 99.88%
0.12%
De Lyle Bloomquist Approved 4,719,235 For
71,989 Withheld		 98.50%
1.50%
Mónica De Greiff Approved 4,773,733 For
17,491 Withheld		 99.63%
0.37%
Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres Approved 4,786,186 For
5,038 Withheld		 99.89%
0.11%
Robert Metcalfe Approved 4,786,208 For
5,016 Withheld		 99.90%
0.10%
Jaime Perez Branger Approved 4,595,465 For
195,759 Withheld		 95.91%
4.09%
Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Approved 5,603,571 For
2,960 Withheld		 99.95%
0.05%

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com


