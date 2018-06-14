Filo Mining Announces Election of Directors and Annual Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: FIL) (NASDAQ First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held today were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting earlier today are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lukas H. Lundin 29,999,126 98.24 538,133 1.76 Adam I. Lundin 30,534,320 99.99 2,939 0.01 Alessandro Bitelli 30,532,149 99.98 5,110 0.02 C. Ashley Heppenstall 29,999,501 98.24 537,758 1.76 Paul McRae 30,530,205 99.98 7,054 0.02 Pablo Mir 29,994,955 98.22 542,304 1.78 Wojtek Wodzicki 30,531,426 99.98 5,833 0.02

In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 and approved all of the other resolutions put forward at the Annual Meeting, namely:

fixing the number of directors at seven (7);



appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and



approving the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, and El Indio. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

Additional Information

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 14, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Filo Mining,

Adam I. Lundin,

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

