EnviroLeach Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach") (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (Frankfurt:7N2.F) announced today announced today that it held its Annual General Meeting. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. dated May 11, 2018 were duly passed.



Resolutions which were passed included:

The number of directors was set at five (5),

The following five (5) incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:

Jack Kiland,

Duane Nelson,

Greg Pendura,

Kenneth C McNaughton,

Court J Anderson,

The re-appointment of K.R. Margetson Ltd., Chartered Accountants as the auditor of EnviroLeach,

The revision to the corporate stock option plan.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cyanide free, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the toxic methods currently used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach Process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of cyanide or acid based lixiviants on most ores, concentrates, tailings and E-Waste. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

Contact Information:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

Duane Nelson

President & CEO

info@enviroleach.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

