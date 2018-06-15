Lake Resources NL: Short Form Prospectus

Offer Statistics

------------------------------------------------------------------

Issue Price Nil

Exercise Price $0.20

Maximum number of Options to be issued 16,666,667 to Placement

Applicants 16,650,000 to

Noteholders

Expiry Date of the Options 15 December 2018

------------------------------------------------------------------



Indicative Timetable

------------------------------------------------------------------

Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC 14 June 2018

Lodgement of Prospectus and

Appendix 3B with ASX 14 June 2018

Opening Date 14 June 2018

EGM 15 June 2018

Closing Date 18 June 2018

Issue Date and dispatch of

holding statements 18 June 2018

Expected date of Official Quotation of

the Options 19 June 2018

------------------------------------------------------------------

Brisbane - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) ("Lake" or "LKE") has lodged the attached Short Form Prospectus with ASIC today whereby the Company intends to issue 16,666,667 Options to Placement Applicants who participated in the Placement by the Company in March 2018 and 16,650,000 Options to Noteholders who applied for Options under the Note Issue (Offer).This Offer is conditional upon the Company obtaining Shareholder approval at a shareholder meeting scheduled for Friday 15 June 2018 for which a notice of meeting was dispatched on 14 May 2018.All dates may change without prior notice and accordingly are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to amend this indicative timetable subject to the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules.To view the Prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SC1I909H Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projects and 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provides the potential to provide security of supply demanded by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers located.The three key brine projects, Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso and Kachi, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, where high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates have been drilled immediately across the lease boundary. The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project.Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 25km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce a resource statement later in 2018. Drilling will commence in coming months at Olaroz-Cauchari now that tenure has been confirmed in a landmark agreement in March 2018. This will provide several catalysts for the company's growth. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.Andrew Bursill Company SecretaryT: +61-2-9188-7864E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au