UEX Corporation Reports Results of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

00:46 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) (FRANKFURT:UXO) (“UEX” or the “Company”) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM” or the “Meeting”) held on June 13, 2018 in Saskatoon, SK.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee. A total of 135,871,474 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 39.05% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

Directors Tabulation of Votes in Favour Tabulation of Votes Withheld
Suraj P. Ahuja 134,455,609 (98.98%) 1,390,894 (1.02%)
Mark P. Eaton 134,579,211 (99.07%) 1,267,292 (0.93%)
Roger Lemaitre 134,635,861 (99.11%) 1,210,642 (0.89%)
Emmet McGrath 134,588,840 (99.07%) 1,257,663 (0.93%)
Catherine Stretch 134,504,838 (99.01%) 1,341,665 (0.99%)
Graham C. Thody 134,533,690 (99.03%) 1,312,813 (0.97%)

KPMG LLP was re‑appointed as auditor of the Company.

At the Board of Directors meeting following the AGM, Mr. Graham Thody was re‑appointed Chairman of the Board and Mr. Suraj Ahuja was re-appointed as Lead Director. Mr. Roger Lemaitre was re‑appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Laurie Thomas was re-appointed as Vice President Corporate Relations and Ms. Evelyn Abbott was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bernard Poznanski of Koffman Kalef LLP was re-appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of UEX

"Roger Lemaitre"

Roger Lemaitre
President & CEO
UEX Corp.
Phone: 306-979-3849
Website: www.uex-corporation.com


