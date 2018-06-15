Ero Copper announces voting results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:ERO) reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 66,979,918 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 79.31% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year.



Election of Directors

Director Nominees % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Christopher Noel Dunn 98.78 1.22 David Strang 100 0 Lyle Braaten 96.75 3.25 Steven Busby 99.75 0.25 Robert Getz 100 0 Matthew Wubs 99.79 0.21 John Wright 99.80 0.20

“We are delighted to have Robert Getz join the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Getz brings a wealth of experience gained across both the private and public companies in a number of leadership roles. Mr. Getz formerly served as a Director of Newmarket Gold Inc. and as Chairman of the Board of Crocodile Gold Corp., prior to its acquisition by NewMarket Gold in 2015. Mr. Getz also formerly served on the Board of Directors of Centurion International, Inc., Global Alumina, Novatel Wireless, Inc. and SITEL Corporation amongst others,” commented Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman of Ero.

The resolution to set the number of directors at seven was approved by 99.99% of the votes cast for the resolution. The resolution to reappoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor was approved by 99.79% of the votes cast for the resolution.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2018, which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 37 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground and the Surubim open pit mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on both the Vale do Curaçá and Boa Esperanҫa properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).