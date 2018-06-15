Piedmont Lithium Ltd.: Investor Webinar

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLLL) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor webinar on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 11:00am AEST to discuss the maiden Mineral Resource estimate announced yesterday.
During the webinar, President & CEO Keith Phillips will discuss the details of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au and they will be addressed during the webinar.
Investors are advised to register prior to the Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar at the link below: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5941387393955546625
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
A recording of the webinar will be made available shortly after the conclusion at the same link.
For further information, contact:
Piedmont Lithium Ltd. Keith D. Phillips, President & CEO T: +1 973 809 0505 E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!