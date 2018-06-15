Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Piedmont Lithium Ltd.: Investor Webinar

02:46 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
TUESDAY 19TH JUNE AT 11:00AM AEST

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ:  PLLL) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor webinar on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 11:00am AEST to discuss the maiden Mineral Resource estimate announced yesterday.

During the webinar, President & CEO Keith Phillips will discuss the details of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au and they will be addressed during the webinar.

Investors are advised to register prior to the Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar at the link below:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5941387393955546625

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be made available shortly after the conclusion at the same link.



For further information, contact:

Piedmont Lithium Ltd.
Keith D. Phillips, President & CEO
T: +1 973 809 0505
E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Executive Director
T: +1 347 899 1522
E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

