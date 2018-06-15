White Cliff Minerals Ltd (ASX:WCN) Options Exercised

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) ("White Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has today issued 1,666,667 ordinary shares following the exercise of 1,666,667 June 2019 Options at an exercise price of $0.01 each.The Company now has 3,849,586,836 ordinary shares on issue. As a result of the options being exercised the Company now has 513,536,916 listed June 2019 Options on issue.An Appendix 3B in relation to the above is attached (see link below).To view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0WV92O12





White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





