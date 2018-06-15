Lake Resources NL: EGM Presentation, June 2018

Brisbane - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) provides the Company's EGM Presentation.Investment HighlightsLake Resources (ASX:LKE)- Lithium exploration/development company - listed in Australia- Focus on developing 3 lithium brine & 1 hard rock lithium project in ArgentinaLarge Lease Holding in Lithium Triangle- One of Largest Lease Holdings of Lithium ~ 170,000 Ha- Provides Scale & Security of Supply Wanted by Battery Makers & Electric Vehicle makersPrime Location Alongside Lithium Majors- Olaroz, Cauchari & Paso Projects, Jujuy Province, adjoin Orocobre, SQM and Lithium Americas- Jujuy Projects pegged 2.5 years ago following political regime change in Argentina- Approvals to commence exploration and development at Jujuy Projects recently granted- Kachi Project in Catamarca Province located 80km south of FMCDeveloping Projects - Large Discovery- Kachi - Large Discovery - 3 rigs drilling - initial resource Sept/Oct - PFS to follow- Cauchari - plan to drill in coming months - process of approvals underway- Olaroz - initiate drill program with approvals and community support- Local Companies - Morena del Valle Minerals SA (Catamarca); Minerales Australes SA (Jujuy)To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C50IA27I





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projects and 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provides the potential to provide security of supply demanded by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers located.



The three key brine projects, Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso and Kachi, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, where high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates have been drilled immediately across the lease boundary. The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project.



Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 25km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce a resource statement later in 2018. Drilling will commence in coming months at Olaroz-Cauchari now that tenure has been confirmed in a landmark agreement in March 2018. This will provide several catalysts for the company's growth. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.







