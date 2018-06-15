NxGold Closes C$4,270,525 Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - NxGold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX-V:NXN) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$4,270,525 (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from C$1,000,000 on June 1, 2018 due to strong demand. Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. and a number of others acted as finders in connection with the Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 23,725,143 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.18 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.27 until June 15, 2021.

The net proceeds from the Offering will primarily be used for exploration at the Company's Mt. Roe Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and general working capital purposes.

Christopher McFadden, Chief Executive Officer commented, "It is very pleasing to close the private placement with such strong support from new and exisiting shareholders. The funds raised will allow us to undertake detailed work at our exciting project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia over the next 12 months."

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the finders a cash fee up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the finders and finders were granted common share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") entitling them to subscribe for that number of Common Shares equal to up to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold by the finders. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at a price of C$0.18 until June 14, 2021.

The Units and any Finder Warrants, including all underlying securities thereof, issued with respect to the Offering, will be subject to a hold period under Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering, expiring on October 16, 2018.

About NxGold

NxGold is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Company has also entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

