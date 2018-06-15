Treasury Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

TORONTO, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury Metals" or the "Company") (TSX: TML), a gold exploration and development company focused on Goliath Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, is pleased to provide below the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2018.

At the Meeting, a total of 52,736,043 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;



(ii) fix the number of members of the Board of Directors at six (6) and thereafter empower the Board of Directors to determine from time to time the number of directors within the minimum and maximum numbers provided for in the Articles of the Company;



(ii) appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;



iii) the adoption of a shareholder rights plan agreement dated April 30, 2018, between the Company and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent; and,



iv) the continuation of the stock option plan of the Company.

The six nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders on a show of hands, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those in person, were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For (#) Shares Voted For (%) Shares Withheld (#) Shares Withheld (%) Doug Bache 26,092,994 52.30 23,801,518 47.70 William Fisher 46,258,594 92.71 3,635,918 7.29 Marc Henderson 46,261,983 92.72 3,632,529 7.28 Chris Stewart 49,649,386 99.51 245,126 0.49 Christophe Vereecke 49,836,357 99.88 58,155 0.12 Flora Wood 46,227,780 92.65 3,666,732 7.35

As stated in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated April 30, 2018, Blaise Yerly did not seek re-election to the Board at the Meeting. Mr. Yerly has been a Director with Treasury Metals since February 2008 and has most recently served on the Compensation Committee.

"On behalf of the Board and management of the Company, I would like to thank Blaise for his dedication and significant contributions to Treasury," stated Chris Stewart, the Company's President, CEO and Director.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting are filed on SEDAR.

About Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold focused exploration and development company with assets in Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "TML" and on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol TSRMF. Treasury Metals Inc.'s 100% owned Goliath Gold Project in northwestern Ontario is slated to become one of Canada's next producing gold mines. With first-rate infrastructure currently in place and gold mineralization extending to surface, Treasury Metals plans on the initial development of an open pit gold mine to feed a 2,500 tonne per day processing plant with subsequent underground operations in the latter years of the mine life.

