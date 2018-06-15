Grabowski Joins iMetal Resources' Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC / June 15, 2018 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned Northern Ontario geologist Gary Grabowski to its Advisory Board. Mr. Grabowski, who held the post of district geologist for the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for more than 35 years, is currently a director of both the Northern Prospectors Association and the Ontario Prospectors Association. He is also a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

Johan Grandin, iMetal President and CEO, commented: "As we continue to see so many encouraging signs at Gowganda West, Gary brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team. His arrival could not be more timely as we ramp up activity over the summer and proceed to first-ever drilling."

During his tenure with the Ontario government, Mr. Grabowski was responsible for monitoring, facilitating and stimulating exploration, development and production of the district's mineral resources and providing professional technical advice and information about the district's geology and mineral potential to a wide range of client groups.

Mr. Grabowski stated: "After several visits to iMetal's Gowganda West Property, I am very excited to represent the company. I believe they have assembled a highly prospective land package with excellent mineral potential, particularly in the Zone 3 area which is characterized by high-grade gold and copper assays at surface in association with a minimum 2.4 kilometer-long structural zone. I am anxious to assist iMetal in all aspects of its exploration program which is in full swing."

