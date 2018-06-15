K92 Mining Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (TSX-V:KNT) (OTCQX:KNTNF) (“K92”) is pleased to announce results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on June 14, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the Board of Directors and management.

All six of the individuals nominated as directors were elected. Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix auditor’s remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Stock Option Plan.

The Board of Directors consists of:

Stuart (Tookie) Angus – Chair,

John Lewins - Chief Executive Officer,

Mark Eaton,

Ian Stalker,

Saurabh Handa, and

Graham Wheelock.

K92 officers appointed are: John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Blanchet, Chief Financial Officer, Nancy La Couvée, Corporate Secretary, and Chris Muller, Vice President Exploration.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-604-687-7130 (ext. 200)

