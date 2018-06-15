Hi Ho Silver Resources Closes Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) (Stuttgart: H9) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2017, February 6, 2018, and May 2, 2018, it has closed a tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $596,000 through the sale of 5,960,000 units (each, a "Financing Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Financing Unit. Each Financing Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional share at an exercise price of $0.30 for one year following closing. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital. The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four month hold period, expiring October 16, 2018.

The Company intends to continue to raise up to an additional $1,500,000 under the private placement of Financing Units.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits, and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

