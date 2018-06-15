Leading Edge Materials Updates the Norra Kärr Rare Earth Element Project Permit Application Process

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the Company") (TSXV: LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) provides an update on the Norra Kärr rare earth element ("REE") project permit application process in Sweden.

In January 2018, Leading Edge Materials submitted supplementary information to the Swedish Mining Inspectorate ("Bergsstaten") with regard to the Norra Kärr Mining Lease application. As part of the review process, the Bergsstaten forwarded this supplementary information to various stakeholders for opinion, including the County Administration Board ("Länsstyrelsen"). The Länsstyrelsen has published their response in Sweden today, requesting further information before an opinion on the Norra Kärr Mining Lease application can be delivered.

Leading Edge Materials are reviewing this new request and will provide additional information as and when required by Bergsstaten to progress the Mining Lease application.

Qualified Person

The qualified person for the Company's project, Mr. Mark Saxon, a Director of the Company and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the contents of this document.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials was formed with our sights firmly focused on the material demands of a once-in-a-generation revolution, as the world shifts to the efficient production, storage and preservation of low carbon energy. From the lithium batteries in our electric vehicles to our ability to generate energy from the sun, wind and waves LEM is focused on the green energy markets. With a focus on Europe and assets in innovation-rich Scandinavia, Leading Edge Materials is ideally placed to play a pivotal role in the sustainable supply of critical technology materials.

Additional Information

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Remium Nordic AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information is information that Leading Edge Materials is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 15, 2018 at 6:00 AM Vancouver Time.

