ARROWSTAR RESOURCES LTD to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / Arrowstar Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWS) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto, Canada.

Arrowstar Resources announced on the 14 June 2018 that it is going to invest $5m CAD into a green tyre and rubber thermolysis technology and pilot plant in Germany. The project pilot plant processes 1000 tonnes of tyres a year and produces carbon black, oil, gas and steel with a zero emission footprint. It is the lowest energy consumer and has a zero pollution footprint and solves a massive problem in German of tyres not allowed to be used in landfill. It is the only continuous process technology proven.

The company also has the technology to make carbon anodes for lithium batteries and this will be the central focus for a USD$18m plant to be built in Eisenhuttenstadt. The feasibility plans have been completed. Arrowstar intends to do a private placement shortly for CAD$5m and then a subsequent capital raising for the plant.

CONTACT:

Phil Thomas

President/CEO/Chairman

Suite 2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2B3 Canada

www.arrowstarresources.com

phil@arrowstarresources.com

Telephone 604-687-7828

Facsimile 604-687-7848

US Cell 1 7472009412

Int Cell +61433747380

Australian office +61399432374

