Libero Copper Acquires the Mocoa Porphyry Copper Deposit From B2Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libero Copper Corp. (TSX-V:LBC) (OTCQB:LBCMF) is pleased to announce that the transaction announced on May 9 to acquire 100% of the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit in Colombia from B2Gold Corp. (‘B2Gold’) has closed. Libero Copper has issued 10,400,000 common shares (the “Shares”) to B2Gold comprising a 19% stake in Libero Copper and granted B2Gold a right to participate in future equity financings to maintain its then current stake. B2Gold has retained a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the project and granted Libero Copper a right of first refusal on a sale of the royalty. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.



The technical report in respect of the Mocoa deposit entitled “Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia, NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated effective October 6, 2016 can be found on Libero Copper’s website and under its profile at www.sedar.com.

About LibEro Copper Corp.

Libero Copper is focused on acquiring high-quality copper deposits in the Americas with significant resources but without any fatal flaws or significant holding costs. These assets will be advanced and de-risked by a seasoned team to minimize dilution and maximize shareholder value. The portfolio currently includes the Tomichi deposit in the United States which contains an inferred mineral resource of 711 million tonnes at a grade of 0.33% copper equivalent and the Mocoa deposit in Colombia which contains an inferred resource of 636 million tonnes at a grade of 0.45% copper equivalent. In total the properties contain 7.9 billion pounds of copper and 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum.

Additional Information

Ian Slater

Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 638 2545

slater@liberocopper.com

www.liberocopper.com



