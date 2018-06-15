Gray Rock Completes Termination of the Acquisition of the Surprise Lake Properties

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (GRK: TSX.V, “Gray Rock” or the “Company”) announces that further to its press release dated April 17, 2018, it has closed the settlement and property transfer agreement (the “Agreement”) with DeCoors Mining Corp. (“DeCoors”) to terminate the Company’s acquisition of the Surprise Lake and other non-core properties, located near Atlin, British Columbia, consisting of 64 mineral claims in total, which were re-transferred to DeCoors. In consideration of the retransfer, DeCoors returned 3.2 million common shares to the Company for cancellation, and delivered to the Company 200,000 common shares of Garibaldi Resources Inc. Further, John Buckle, has resigned as director of the Company, and DeCoors and the Company delivered mutual general releases.

Gray Rock will be re-evaluating its Silver Stream property, as well as continue to look at other projects and consider new business opportunities.

