Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sandstorm Gold Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

22:11 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 68% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski and Mary L. Little and the election of new director, Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors

VOTING RESULTS

For

Withheld

Nolan Watson

80,661,415

(99.56%)

354,632

(0.44%)

David Awram

79,560,086

(98.20%)

1,455,962

(1.80%)

David E. De Witt

80,324,281

(99.15%)

691,766

(0.85%)

Andrew T. Swarthout

80,554,430

(99.43%)

461,616

(0.57%)

John P.A. Budreski

55,616,056

(68.65%)

25,399,991

(31.35%)

Mary L. Little

78,362,754

(96.72%)

2,653,294

(3.28%)

Vera Kobalia

80,619,312

(99.51%)

396,735

(0.49%)

 

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 184 royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandstorm-gold-announces-voting-results-from-2018-annual-shareholder-meeting-300667216.html

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.



Contact
Nolan Watson, President & CEO, 604 689 0234; Denver Harris, Investor Relations, 604 628 1164
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.sandstormgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap