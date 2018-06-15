Sandstorm Gold Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 68% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski and Mary L. Little and the election of new director, Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors VOTING RESULTS For Withheld Nolan Watson 80,661,415 (99.56%) 354,632 (0.44%) David Awram 79,560,086 (98.20%) 1,455,962 (1.80%) David E. De Witt 80,324,281 (99.15%) 691,766 (0.85%) Andrew T. Swarthout 80,554,430 (99.43%) 461,616 (0.57%) John P.A. Budreski 55,616,056 (68.65%) 25,399,991 (31.35%) Mary L. Little 78,362,754 (96.72%) 2,653,294 (3.28%) Vera Kobalia 80,619,312 (99.51%) 396,735 (0.49%)

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 184 royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

